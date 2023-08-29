Fast Approaching: Deadline to Apply for RMV 2023 Low Number Plate Lottery

191 total license plates available this year

Applications accepted through 5 p.m. on Thursday, August 31

BOSTON - The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) is reminding drivers that applications for the 2023 Low Number Plate Lottery are available online at myRMV Online Service Center and must be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 31, 2023. Winners will be notified by mail if selected for a low number plate.

This year, there are 191 plates available through the low plate lottery. Some of the available low plates include 13F, 17V, 28E, Z64, 301, 1999, 4004, 4400, and 8511.

Applicants should note that there is no fee to apply for the lottery. However, should the applicant be selected as a winner, there is a special plate fee that will be required, as well as a standard registration fee.

Customers are encouraged to visit the RMV’s website or follow @MassRMV on Twitter for details on the lottery plate drawing to be announced later this summer, including the date, time, and location of the event. In addition, lottery plate applicants will be sent a notification from the RMV to the email address they provided with lottery event details. The lottery results will be posted after the drawing on the RMV website.

Lottery Rules and Eligibility Requirements