Website Closers Finds A New Home For 105-Year-Old Metalsmithing Company
Our journey with Shor has been a testament to dedication and innovation. As a pioneer in refining precious metals, I am proud of the legacy we've built.TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Website Closers is excited to announce a new era for Shor International, a family-owned business with 105 years of expertise in creating refining equipment and manufacturing consumables for precious metals. Renowned for its extensive portfolio of over 20,000 products, Shor International has played an instrumental role in the world of refining precious metals and metalsmithing.
Founded over a century ago, Shor International has established itself as a cornerstone of innovation and quality in the realm of refining precious metals.
Boasting an impressive range of products including metal refining systems, refining supplies, jewelry-making tools, and polishing machines, the company has consistently met the diverse needs of private individuals, small businesses, Fortune 500 companies, and even government agencies.
Peter Shor, the third generation owner of the company, has been managing this 105-year-old business for more than 30 years. After deciding he was ready to retire, he wanted to find someone who would be willing to continue the business.
"Our journey with Shor International has been a testament to dedication and innovation," said Peter. "As a pioneer in refining precious metals, I am proud of the legacy we've built, and I am confident that the company's future is in capable hands.
My company is over 100 years old, 3 generations. I’m old and the next generation has no interest in continuing the legacy. So it was time to sell.
I had no notion of how to move forward, except to contact a business broker. Eric made it easy and comfortable. Yes, gathering all the data was tedious. But it was very straightforward and clear. Whenever I had a question, Eric Pittman provided quick, simple answers, even on weekends and odd hours.
For me, finding the right buyer, someone who could carry on my business’s tradition of service was tantamount. The price was secondary. In less than a month, Eric was able to secure multiple offers and found the perfect buyer.
Eric is a very straightforward, honest, and likable guy. And an exceptionally interesting guy to talk with. Frankly, I don’t think it would be possible to find a better business broker.”
The acquisition of Shor International represents a significant opportunity for growth and expansion. With an extensive product line and a strong foundation in the industry, the company is poised to explore new markets and introduce innovative products to meet the evolving needs of the market.
"Shor International's remarkable journey is a testament to the power of expertise and adaptability," stated Eric Pittman, the broker from Website Closers who facilitated the sale. "We are honored to have played a role in ensuring the seamless transition of this iconic company into new ownership."
As the torch of ownership changes hands, the future of Shor International is bright and promising. The company's legacy of excellence in refining precious metals continues under new ownership, marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter.
Congratulations to all parties on this meaningful and successful transaction!
Broker Contact
Eric Pittman
(770) 714-5335
epittman@websiteclosers.com
Jason Guerrettaz
Website Closers
+1 800-251-1559
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube