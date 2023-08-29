Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,288 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,653 in the last 365 days.

Rockwood Woman Arrested, Charged in Death of Four-Year-Old Girl

ROANE COUNTY – Special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, working alongside investigators from the Rockwood Police Department, have arrested and charged a woman in connection to the shooting death of a four-year-old girl.

At the request of 9th Judicial District Attorney General Russell Johnson, TBI agents joined the investigation into the death of Evangeline Gunter shortly after it occurred Sunday at a home in the 100 block of Airport Road. During the investigation, authorities determined Breanna Gayle Runions (DOB 10/27/1997) caused the injuries that led to the girl’s death.

On Sunday, authorities arrested Runions and charged her with one count of First-Degree Felony Murder and one count of Aggravated Child Abuse. At the time of this release, she remained in the custody of the Roane County Jail on $1.5 million bond.

###

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

Rockwood Woman Arrested, Charged in Death of Four-Year-Old Girl

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more