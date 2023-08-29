Rockwood Woman Arrested, Charged in Death of Four-Year-Old Girl

ROANE COUNTY – Special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, working alongside investigators from the Rockwood Police Department, have arrested and charged a woman in connection to the shooting death of a four-year-old girl.

At the request of 9th Judicial District Attorney General Russell Johnson, TBI agents joined the investigation into the death of Evangeline Gunter shortly after it occurred Sunday at a home in the 100 block of Airport Road. During the investigation, authorities determined Breanna Gayle Runions (DOB 10/27/1997) caused the injuries that led to the girl’s death.

On Sunday, authorities arrested Runions and charged her with one count of First-Degree Felony Murder and one count of Aggravated Child Abuse. At the time of this release, she remained in the custody of the Roane County Jail on $1.5 million bond.

