1344346 B.C. LTD. ANNOUNCES RTO WITH CARIBE METALS CORPORATION WILL NOT PROCEED
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 1344346 B.C. Ltd. (the “Company”) announces that its previously announced RTO with Caribe Metals Corporation, as described in its news release of July 18, 2022, will not proceed. The Company will continue to search for new business opportunities and transactions.
For more information, please contact:
1344346 B.C. LTD.
Binyomin Posen
Chief Financial Officer and Director
Telephone: 416-481-2222
Email: bposen@plazacapital.ca
Forward-Looking Statements and Information and Cautionary Statements
Certain information in this material change report constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements.
Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". Forward-looking information in this material change report are based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely: the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern; continued approval of the Company’s activities by the relevant governmental and/or regulatory authorities; and the continued growth of the Company.
These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive any necessary board, shareholder or regulatory approvals, including the approval of the Exchange; and other factors beyond the control of the Company. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this material change report. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, whether they change as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.
Forward-looking statements contained in this material change report are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company’s expectations as of the date hereof, and thus are subject to change thereafter. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Factors that could cause anticipated opportunities and actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, matters referred to above and elsewhere in the Company’s public filings and reports that will be filed in respect of this Transaction which are and will be available on SEDAR+.
Binyomin Posen
For more information, please contact:
1344346 B.C. LTD.
Binyomin Posen
Chief Financial Officer and Director
Telephone: 416-481-2222
Email: bposen@plazacapital.ca
Forward-Looking Statements and Information and Cautionary Statements
Certain information in this material change report constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements.
Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". Forward-looking information in this material change report are based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely: the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern; continued approval of the Company’s activities by the relevant governmental and/or regulatory authorities; and the continued growth of the Company.
These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive any necessary board, shareholder or regulatory approvals, including the approval of the Exchange; and other factors beyond the control of the Company. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this material change report. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, whether they change as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.
Forward-looking statements contained in this material change report are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company’s expectations as of the date hereof, and thus are subject to change thereafter. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Factors that could cause anticipated opportunities and actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, matters referred to above and elsewhere in the Company’s public filings and reports that will be filed in respect of this Transaction which are and will be available on SEDAR+.
Binyomin Posen
1344346 B.C. LTD.
+ +1 416-481-2222
email us here