COALITION FOR THE VETERINARY PROFESSIONAL ASSOCIATE ANNOUNCES INITIATIVES FOR MID-TIER VETERINARY PROFESSIONAL ASSOCIATE
The Coalition for the Veterinary Professional Associate (CVPA) announces the advancement of the Veterinary Professional Associate (VPA) position.
Coalition for the Veterinary Professional Associate (CVPA) is a 501c4 (pending) nonprofit organization born to expand the roles of veterinary professionals to serve animal companions and stakeholders.”NEW BRAUNFELS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Coalition for the Veterinary Professional Associate (CVPA) announces the advancement of the Veterinary Professional Associate (VPA) position. The driving force for this new VPA role is "Access to Care." This will be an accredited and licensed new role that will directly address the call related to the existing national veterinary provider shortage in support of rural and companion animal needs (farmers, pet owners, shelters, and other stakeholders) with access to care.
— BOB MURTAUGH DVM, MS, DACVIM, DACVECC, FCCM
The CVPA is a 501c4 (pending) nonprofit association with over 32 expert veterinary professionals representing a wide variety of stakeholders in their respective fields nationwide. The active CVPA committees include Standards, Certification, and Accreditation; Finance and Governance; Legislative, Veterinary Industry Liaison; and Marketing, Communications, and Public Relations. With solid support from universities, rural settings, shelters, and companion animal environments, this coalition has come together to lobby for and support the creation of these new mid-tier veterinary providers.
A credentialed veterinary technician can further progress their career with a master's degree in veterinary clinical care and graduate to a mid-tier veterinary professional associate with the pending national examination and accreditation processes being developed in the United States. The VPA will support veterinarians by providing veterinary medical care across specialties and additional defined clinical settings. The VPA will be trained to work in locations such as companion animal hospitals, including urgent care, shelter medicine, large animal practice, ambulatory and food animal care, along with other animal healthcare domains.
Master's programs and curricula already exist in these university settings:
Lincoln Memorial University (LMU)
https://www.lmunet.edu/news/2021/12/cvmmvccdegree
University of Missouri, College of Veterinary Medicine
https://cvm.missouri.edu/mus-college-of-veterinary-medicine-offers-online-masters-degree-program/
Colorado State University, College of Veterinary Medicine (CSU)
CSU’s College of Veterinary Medicine is developing a degree program for a Master’s of Veterinary Clinical Care (MVCC). Graduates would be regarded as “veterinary professional associates” and represent mid-level practitioners between veterinary technicians and veterinarians.
https://www.colovma.org/advocacy-news/cvma-seeks-member-input-on-veterinary-professional-associate-concept-in-colorado/
Recent Supportive State Legislative Changes for Access to Care:
The Legislature in Arkansas has recently demonstrated progressive action by creating legislation allowing Veterinary Technician Specialists in the State to develop a temporary VCPR to improve access to care opportunities, especially in rural locales.
The State Government in Arizona recently passed legislation approving the establishment of the virtual VCPR for veterinary medicine in the State. This action also sets the stage for improved access to care, especially for those individuals in veterinary deserts, with transportation issues, and those with limited financial means that could be met, in part, by the VPA.
By the end of 2023, the CVPA will publish the VPA position (job) description, medical knowledge requirements, competencies and scope of work, and intended role responsibilities.
ABOUT
The Coalition for the Veterinary Professional Associate (CVPA) is a 501c4 (pending) nonprofit organization born from the need to expand the roles of veterinary professionals to better serve our animal companions and all stakeholders. With solid support from universities, rural settings, shelters, and companion animal environments, this group has come together to lobby for and support the creation of these new mid-tier veterinary providers.
