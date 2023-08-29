AMANDA SORENSON & CASEY MEARS ADDED TO RYAN BEAT MOTORSPORTS LINEUP FOR CRANDON

Ryan Beat Motorsports logo Chip Ganassi Racing driver Amanda Sorenson will race the No. 12 Chevrolet PRO-2 at Crandon this weekend. NASCAR veteran Casey Mears will race the No. 25 Chevrolet PRO-2 at Crandon as part of the Ryan Beat Motorsports team.

I'm focused on growing our team and the sport, and to have talented drivers like Amanda and Casey joining us from other genres of racing is pivotal for the growth of our sport.” — Ryan Beat, Owner of Ryan Beat Motorsports