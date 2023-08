Egypt Honey Market to Generate Sales of US$ 43.1 Million By 2031 | Astute Analytica

CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- ๐„๐ ๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ญ ๐ก๐จ๐ง๐ž๐ฒ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ attained sales of US$ 24.7 million in 2022 and is expected to attain a market valuation of US$ 43.1 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐“๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐’๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐œ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/egypt-honey-market The Egypt honey market, which is strongly ingrained in the country's agrarian ethos, has seen major change in the last ten years. Honey production in Egypt has a long history, with the oldest indications of beekeeping in the area reaching back to 2400 BC. Egypt's diversified geography and climate have historically favored the production of a wide range of honey, including citrus, clover, black seed, and palm kinds. This has given domestic production and consumption a solid foundation. As a result, this element is fueling market expansion.Due to its many benefits, honey has been able to quickly infiltrate different industries and purposes. Additionally, honey is growing in popularity among the growing market of consumers who are health-conscious as it is a natural source of several minerals. The market will grow in the next years as consumers who value their health become more accepting of the product. Since honey has a high antioxidant content, demand for it will rise during the projection period. For instance, the consumption of honey in Egypt is predicted to increase annually by 0.5% from 2021 to 2026, reaching 4,100 metric tons.One of the key factors influencing the growth of the honey market in Egypt is the rising consumer inclination for natural and organic products. The increased understanding of the negative effects of chemicals and additives in food products is driving the rise in demand for organic products. Egyptians are actively looking for items that don't include artificial preservatives, colors, or flavors as they become more health conscious. Exports of "Natural honey" from Egypt reached a value of $ 7.74 million in 2022, and sales increased by 5.45% from 2021 to 2022.๐ ๐จ๐จ๐ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ ๐ž๐ฌ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐€๐ญ๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ง๐ž๐ ๐š ๐‘๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐ž ๐’๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ”๐Ÿ.๐Ÿ%The food and beverage industry segment held the highest share, accounting for about 62.2% of total market revenue in 2022. Due to its numerous uses as a natural sweetener, taste enhancer, and functional component in a variety of food products, honey accounts for a sizable portion of the food and beverage industry's usage.๐€๐œ๐œ๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ ๐ญ๐จ ๐Œ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐ ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐ฅ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ฅ๐ž๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/egypt-honey-market The food and beverage industry is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. The demand for honey in the food and beverage industry has increased as consumers prefer natural, healthier alternatives to artificial sweeteners and sugars. The presence of the food service sector, which includes bakeries, cafes, and restaurants, has further increased the consumption of honey in the food and beverage business. Honey's market share in this industry is increasing due to its use as a major ingredient in high-end and health-oriented food options.๐‚๐จ๐ง๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐๐ซ๐ž๐Ÿ๐ž๐ซ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐ŸŽ-๐Ÿ๐Ÿ“๐ŸŽ๐ ๐ฆ ๐๐š๐œ๐ค๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐‡๐จ๐ง๐ž๐ฒ ๐‰๐š๐ซIn 2022, with more than 56.9% of the sales, the 200-250gm packs segment emerged as the market leader. The 200-250gm packets' success can be ascribed to their capacity to provide consumers with convenience, making them perfect for single-use or small homes. In addition, the 200-250gm packs are frequently priced reasonably, which attracts budget-conscious customers. These packs serve as a starting point for customers unfamiliar with honey, allowing them to try the product without a large investment.๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐‹๐š๐ง๐๐ฌ๐œ๐š๐ฉ๐žLeading industry players are making significant R&D investments to broaden their product offerings, which will stimulate further market expansion. The Egypt honey market must provide affordable products to grow and thrive as it is becoming more competitive and dynamic.Many small-business beekeepers in Egypt have an interest in the development of the market. Established market companies are employing strategies that involve merging and acquiring smaller organizations in order to expand their market presence and gain access to cutting-edge technology and discoveries.๐’๐จ๐ฆ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ข๐ž๐ฌ ๐š๐ซ๐ž:โ€ข Anhui Wemiel Foodsโ€ข Barkman Honey LLCโ€ข BeeNZ Limitedโ€ข Beeyond the Hiveโ€ข Capilano Honey Ltd.โ€ข Changge Shengyuanโ€ข Dabur India Ltd.โ€ข Dalian Jialong Internationalโ€ข Wuhu Deli Foods Co., Ltd.โ€ข Cystal's honeyโ€ข Laney Honeyโ€ข Other Prominent Players๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฅ๐ข๐ง๐ž๐“๐ก๐ž ๐„๐ ๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ญ ๐ก๐จ๐ง๐ž๐ฒ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Ÿ๐จ๐œ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ž๐ฌ ๐จ๐ง ๐๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ, ๐“๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž, ๐๐š๐œ๐ค ๐’๐ข๐ณ๐ž, ๐๐š๐œ๐ค๐š๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ , ๐€๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ƒ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐›๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง.๐๐ฒ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญโ€ข Natural/Organicโ€ข Processed๐๐ฒ ๐“๐ฒ๐ฉ๐žโ€ข Acaciaโ€ข Sidrโ€ข Orange Blossomโ€ข Ajwainโ€ข Cloverโ€ข Others๐๐ฒ ๐๐š๐œ๐ค ๐’๐ข๐ณ๐žโ€ข 200-250 gmโ€ข 500 gmโ€ข 1000 gm and above๐๐ฒ ๐๐š๐œ๐ค๐š๐ ๐ข๐ง๐โ€ข Glass Jarโ€ข Bottleโ€ข Tubโ€ข Tube๐๐ฒ ๐€๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐งโ€ข Food & Beveragesโ€ข Personal Care & Cosmeticsโ€ข Pharmaceuticalsโ€ข Others๐๐ฒ ๐ƒ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐›๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐งโ€ข Onlineโ€ข Offlineo Hypermarkets & Supermarketso Convenience Stores๐ƒ๐จ๐ฐ๐ง๐ฅ๐จ๐š๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ช๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐‚๐จ๐ฉ๐ฒ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐’๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐œ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/egypt-honey-market ๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐€๐ฌ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ž ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐š:Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. 