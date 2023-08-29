Egypt Honey Market to Generate Sales of US$ 43.1 Million By 2031 | Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐄𝐠𝐲𝐩𝐭 𝐡𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 attained sales of US$ 24.7 million in 2022 and is expected to attain a market valuation of US$ 43.1 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.
The Egypt honey market, which is strongly ingrained in the country's agrarian ethos, has seen major change in the last ten years. Honey production in Egypt has a long history, with the oldest indications of beekeeping in the area reaching back to 2400 BC. Egypt's diversified geography and climate have historically favored the production of a wide range of honey, including citrus, clover, black seed, and palm kinds. This has given domestic production and consumption a solid foundation. As a result, this element is fueling market expansion.
Due to its many benefits, honey has been able to quickly infiltrate different industries and purposes. Additionally, honey is growing in popularity among the growing market of consumers who are health-conscious as it is a natural source of several minerals. The market will grow in the next years as consumers who value their health become more accepting of the product. Since honey has a high antioxidant content, demand for it will rise during the projection period. For instance, the consumption of honey in Egypt is predicted to increase annually by 0.5% from 2021 to 2026, reaching 4,100 metric tons.
One of the key factors influencing the growth of the honey market in Egypt is the rising consumer inclination for natural and organic products. The increased understanding of the negative effects of chemicals and additives in food products is driving the rise in demand for organic products. Egyptians are actively looking for items that don't include artificial preservatives, colors, or flavors as they become more health conscious. Exports of "Natural honey" from Egypt reached a value of $ 7.74 million in 2022, and sales increased by 5.45% from 2021 to 2022.
𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐀𝐭𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐚 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝟔𝟐.𝟐%
The food and beverage industry segment held the highest share, accounting for about 62.2% of total market revenue in 2022. Due to its numerous uses as a natural sweetener, taste enhancer, and functional component in a variety of food products, honey accounts for a sizable portion of the food and beverage industry's usage.
The food and beverage industry is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. The demand for honey in the food and beverage industry has increased as consumers prefer natural, healthier alternatives to artificial sweeteners and sugars. The presence of the food service sector, which includes bakeries, cafes, and restaurants, has further increased the consumption of honey in the food and beverage business. Honey's market share in this industry is increasing due to its use as a major ingredient in high-end and health-oriented food options.
𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐫 𝟐𝟎𝟎-𝟐𝟓𝟎𝐠𝐦 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐇𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐲 𝐉𝐚𝐫
In 2022, with more than 56.9% of the sales, the 200-250gm packs segment emerged as the market leader. The 200-250gm packets' success can be ascribed to their capacity to provide consumers with convenience, making them perfect for single-use or small homes. In addition, the 200-250gm packs are frequently priced reasonably, which attracts budget-conscious customers. These packs serve as a starting point for customers unfamiliar with honey, allowing them to try the product without a large investment.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞
Leading industry players are making significant R&D investments to broaden their product offerings, which will stimulate further market expansion. The Egypt honey market must provide affordable products to grow and thrive as it is becoming more competitive and dynamic.
Many small-business beekeepers in Egypt have an interest in the development of the market. Established market companies are employing strategies that involve merging and acquiring smaller organizations in order to expand their market presence and gain access to cutting-edge technology and discoveries.
𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞:
• Anhui Wemiel Foods
• Barkman Honey LLC
• BeeNZ Limited
• Beeyond the Hive
• Capilano Honey Ltd.
• Changge Shengyuan
• Dabur India Ltd.
• Dalian Jialong International
• Wuhu Deli Foods Co., Ltd.
• Cystal's honey
• Laney Honey
• Other Prominent Players
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐠𝐲𝐩𝐭 𝐡𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭, 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧.
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭
• Natural/Organic
• Processed
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Acacia
• Sidr
• Orange Blossom
• Ajwain
• Clover
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞
• 200-250 gm
• 500 gm
• 1000 gm and above
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠
• Glass Jar
• Bottle
• Tub
• Tube
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Food & Beverages
• Personal Care & Cosmetics
• Pharmaceuticals
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Online
• Offline
o Hypermarkets & Supermarkets
o Convenience Stores
