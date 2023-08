Germany Travel Insurance Market to Attain Valuation of US$ 539.6 Million By 2031 | Travelers Attain About 76% Revenue

CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- ๐†๐ž๐ซ๐ฆ๐š๐ง๐ฒ ๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ฏ๐ž๐ฅ ๐ข๐ง๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ซ๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ revenue was ๐”๐’$ ๐Ÿ“๐Ÿ.๐Ÿ”๐Ÿ– ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ and is estimated to surpass the market size of ๐”๐’$ ๐Ÿ“๐Ÿ.๐Ÿ”๐Ÿ– ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ, growing at a ๐‚๐€๐†๐‘ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ—.๐Ÿ“% during the forecast period from ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ‘ ๐ญ๐จ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ.๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐“๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐’๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐œ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/germany-travel-insurance-market The Germany travel insurance market has experienced rapid expansion in recent years, growing hand in glove with the country's booming tourism industry. One of the most traveled nations in Europe is Germany. In terms of travel alternatives and itineraries, Germany is well-connected for both local and foreign arrivals. The demand for travel insurance is growing due to the expanding demand for tourism and technological advancement.The government's stricter regulations and laws governing both travelers and travel insurance companies fuel the market growth. For instance, the Finland Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued travel advice for those planning to travel abroad. They recommend purchasing travel insurance to prepare for unexpected accidents or illnesses, ensuring that travelers can receive proper medical care and potentially receive refunds for any expenses. Following these measures can lead to a more enjoyable trip.An estimated 130 million visitors, including both domestic and foreign tourists, are expected in Germany in 2022. These numbers support the nation's rising demand for travel insurance services. A potential market of nearly 78 million passengers seeking insurance annually results from the German Travel Insurance Association's report that roughly 60% of these tourists choose to get travel insurance. This demonstrates that Germany has market potential for travel insurance.The strong car industry is likely to drive the travel insurance market. The number of business visits is increasing as market participants in this nation expand. Multiple trip insurance serves as a one-time complete solution, removing the inconvenience of purchasing a new plan for each trip. These insurance policies provide simple renewal, financial help, and document clearing. To increase their market share, industry players, including American Express Company and Allianz Partners are providing multi-trip insurance coverage for frequent travelers.

Flexible Trip Coverage Captures More Than Half of the Revenue Share

Flexible trip coverage is dominating the Germany travel insurance market, accounting for more than 56% of the market. This suggests that a sizeable proportion of tourists in Germany choose insurance policies with variable terms and conditions to suit their various requirements and preferences. Flexible trip coverage often provides the peace of mind that travelers desire before setting out on their excursions, offering advantages, including trip cancellation, trip interruption, and baggage protection.

For instance, in May 2022, New travel insurance packages for French and German tourists have been introduced, according to AXA Partners and Trip.com. When booking a flight on Trip.com, travelers can choose between the two new insurance options, which offer a variety of perks like medical, cancellation, and luggage coverage. The attraction of flexible trip coverage to a variety of travelers, including business travelers, vacationers, and students, can be ascribed to its adaptability.

Travelers Attain About 75% Revenue Share of the Market

The travelers segment generated more than 76% of the market share. This demonstrates the sizeable demand for travel insurance among tourists who come to the nation for a variety of reasons, including vacation, business, education, and other travel-related activities.

A staggering 130 million foreign visitors came to the nation in 2022, demonstrating the huge influx of tourists eager to experience the nation's rich history and cutting-edge sceneries. With over 479 million domestic overnight stays registered in the same year, the German travel industry also caters to domestic travelers.

The most common travel occasions are family vacations and summer vacations. The Internet has significantly altered how people make travel arrangements. 74% of people in Germany use the Internet to plan their holidays. More people are using the Internet to plan their vacations. Before the pandemic, at least, the German tourism and lodging sectors had been showing optimistic growth rates. In 2020, the nation's lodging industry generated 18.5 billion euros in total revenue. In Germany, there were 50,912 hotels open for guests in 2021. Thus, this shows travelers are dominating the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

The travel insurance market in Germany is only modestly consolidated. Currently, the market is primarily controlled by some of the largest corporations. Mid-size and smaller enterprises are, however, expanding their market position by gaining new contracts and tapping into new markets as a result of technical improvement and product innovation.

Some of the Prominent Players are:
โ€ข Allianz Travel
โ€ข AXA SA
โ€ข Tata AIG
โ€ข SocGen
โ€ข American Express Company
โ€ข American International Group
โ€ข Berkshire Hathway Travel
โ€ข Generali Global Assistance (CSA Travel Protection)
โ€ข FWD Group Limited
โ€ข Hanse Merkur
โ€ข Signal Iduna
โ€ข Other Prominent Players

Segmentation Outline

Germany travel insurance market segmentation focuses on Risk Coverage, Trip Type, Type, Distribution Channel, and End-User.

By Risk Coverage
โ€ข Smooth Transit Covers
o Trip Cancellations
o Common Carrier Delay
o Delay of Checked-In Baggage
โ€ข Flexible Trip
o Loss of Passport
o Emergency Cash
o Emergency Trip Extension
o Trip Abandonment
o Personal Liability & Bail Bond

By Trip Type
โ€ข Comprehensive Travel
โ€ข Student Travel
โ€ข Leisure Travel

By Type
โ€ข Individual Insurance
o Single Trip Insurance
o Multi Trip Insurance
โ€ข Group Insurance
o Single Trip Insurance
o Multi Trip Insurance

By Distribution Channel
โ€ข Insurance Intermediaries
โ€ข Insurance Companies
โ€ข Banks
โ€ข Insurance Brokers
โ€ข Insurance Aggregators

By End User
โ€ข Students
โ€ข Travelers
o Travel Bloggers
o Tourist Guides
o Family Travelers
o Business Travelers
o Group Travelers
โ€ข Senior Citizens
โ€ข Others 