Germany Travel Insurance Market to Attain Valuation of US$ 539.6 Million By 2031 | Travelers Attain About 76% Revenue
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐆𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐥 𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 revenue was 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟓𝟐.𝟔𝟖 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 and is estimated to surpass the market size of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟓𝟐.𝟔𝟖 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐, growing at a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟐𝟗.𝟓% during the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.
The Germany travel insurance market has experienced rapid expansion in recent years, growing hand in glove with the country's booming tourism industry. One of the most traveled nations in Europe is Germany. In terms of travel alternatives and itineraries, Germany is well-connected for both local and foreign arrivals. The demand for travel insurance is growing due to the expanding demand for tourism and technological advancement.
The government's stricter regulations and laws governing both travelers and travel insurance companies fuel the market growth. For instance, the Finland Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued travel advice for those planning to travel abroad. They recommend purchasing travel insurance to prepare for unexpected accidents or illnesses, ensuring that travelers can receive proper medical care and potentially receive refunds for any expenses. Following these measures can lead to a more enjoyable trip.
An estimated 130 million visitors, including both domestic and foreign tourists, are expected in Germany in 2022. These numbers support the nation's rising demand for travel insurance services. A potential market of nearly 78 million passengers seeking insurance annually results from the German Travel Insurance Association's report that roughly 60% of these tourists choose to get travel insurance. This demonstrates that Germany has market potential for travel insurance.
The strong car industry is likely to drive the travel insurance market. The number of business visits is increasing as market participants in this nation expand. Multiple trip insurance serves as a one-time complete solution, removing the inconvenience of purchasing a new plan for each trip. These insurance policies provide simple renewal, financial help, and document clearing. To increase their market share, industry players, including American Express Company and Allianz Partners are providing multi-trip insurance coverage for frequent travelers.
𝐅𝐥𝐞𝐱𝐢𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐢𝐩 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐧 𝐇𝐚𝐥𝐟 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞
Flexible trip coverage is dominating the Germany travel insurance market, accounting for more than 56% of the market. This suggests that a sizeable proportion of tourists in Germany choose insurance policies with variable terms and conditions to suit their various requirements and preferences. Flexible trip coverage often provides the peace of mind that travelers desire before setting out on their excursions, offering advantages, including trip cancellation, trip interruption, and baggage protection.
For instance, in May 2022, New travel insurance packages for French and German tourists have been introduced, according to AXA Partners and Trip.com. When booking a flight on Trip.com, travelers can choose between the two new insurance options, which offer a variety of perks like medical, cancellation, and luggage coverage. The attraction of flexible trip coverage to a variety of travelers, including business travelers, vacationers, and students, can be ascribed to its adaptability.
𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐀𝐭𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝟕𝟔% 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
The travelers segment generated more than 76% of the market share. This demonstrates the sizeable demand for travel insurance among tourists who come to the nation for a variety of reasons, including vacation, business, education, and other travel-related activities.
A staggering 130 million foreign visitors came to the nation in 2022, demonstrating the huge influx of tourists eager to experience the nation's rich history and cutting-edge sceneries. With over 479 million domestic overnight stays registered in the same year, the German travel industry also caters to domestic travelers.
The most common travel occasions are family vacations and summer vacations. The Internet has significantly altered how people make travel arrangements. 74% of people in Germany use the Internet to plan their holidays. More people are using the Internet to plan their vacations. Before the pandemic, at least, the German tourism and lodging sectors had been showing optimistic growth rates. In 2020, the nation's lodging industry generated 18.5 billion euros in total revenue. In Germany, there were 50,912 hotels open for guests in 2021. Thus, this shows travelers are dominating the market growth.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞
The travel insurance market in Germany is only modestly consolidated. Currently, the market is primarily controlled by some of the largest corporations. Mid-size and smaller enterprises are, however, expanding their market position by gaining new contracts and tapping into new markets as a result of technical improvement and product innovation.
𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞:
• Allianz Travel
• AXA SA
• Tata AIG
• SocGen
• American Express Company
• American International Group
• Berkshire Hathway Travel
• Generali Global Assistance (CSA Travel Protection)
• FWD Group Limited
• Hanse Merkur
• Signal Iduna
• Other Prominent Players
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞
𝐆𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐥 𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐤 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞, 𝐓𝐫𝐢𝐩 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫.
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐤 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞
• Smooth Transit Covers
o Trip Cancellations
o Common Carrier Delay
o Delay of Checked-In Baggage
• Flexible Trip
o Loss of Passport
o Emergency Cash
o Emergency Trip Extension
o Trip Abandonment
o Personal Liability & Bail Bond
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐢𝐩 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Comprehensive Travel
• Student Travel
• Leisure Travel
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Individual Insurance
o Single Trip Insurance
o Multi Trip Insurance
• Group Insurance
o Single Trip Insurance
o Multi Trip Insurance
𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥
• Insurance Intermediaries
• Insurance Companies
• Banks
• Insurance Brokers
• Insurance Aggregators
𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫
• Students
• Travelers
o Travel Bloggers
o Tourist Guides
o Family Travelers
o Business Travelers
o Group Travelers
• Senior Citizens
• Others
