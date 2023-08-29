Gripp Launches QR + Mobile Solution Targeting 100% Uptime for Agri-Food Equipment
EINPresswire.com/ -- Gripp, a mobile software startup, will release a mobile solution to solve persistent operational challenges amid Agri-Food consolidation where the systems needed to support operational sustainability are missing.
Gripp understands that equipment lies at the heart of an agriculture operation, and therefore by consolidating routines and information across any type of operational asset from rolling stock & fleet to fixed assets, controls and facilities, the traditional approach of bringing in a suite of expensive and confusing ERP-restricted and specialized point solutions can be avoided.
"The problem we are solving is perpetuated by the complexity across the equipment landscape, labor skills, and the parts supply chain," CEO Tracey Wiedmeyer said. “Ag is tired of accepting that they need one platform for safety, a second for maintenance, a third for fleet, and so on, when, in reality, they need software built by someone on the front line. Some plant managers told us that they spent more than $10 million last year in expedited shipping costs because they had surprise equipment failures during peak times. To us, that is unacceptable. We want them to be able to get a grip on these operational costs."
Gripp digitizes equipment management processes to allow manufacturers and farmers to be more proactive on things like preventative maintenance, food safety requirements, process safety management, vendor/servicer engagement and employee training.
Leveraging the latest in technology, Gripp transforms once casual artifacts like an in-field video or odometer image into recordable information and stores these operational "trade secrets" to be referenced in the dire moments where unofficial procedure has teams calling "that one person who knows everything." Gripp will reveal insights about a company's operations from a single dashboard, allowing a ChatGPT-like interaction, allowing Gripp to pinpoint overspending, scheduling issues, other areas of waste, and take steps to address them, ultimately empowering process improvement and informed decision making to occur naturally at the operator level.
"As we’ve grown our business, it’s been a challenge to find a software solution that is flexible to work with all our operational needs while also being easy to use by virtually anyone on our team,” said Rob Mize, operations manager of Allan Brothers Fruit, a launch partner of Gripp. “We're excited about digitizing many of our operations with Gripp and for the efficiencies we'll be able to realize by doing so."
---
Gripp is the third startup launched from DIAL Ventures’ venture studio program and is spearheaded by Tracey Wiedmeyer as CEO, and Jenkin Lee as CPO. DIAL Ventures, an innovation initiative launched by Purdue University in partnership with venture builder High Alpha Innovation, is focused on launching ventures that solve challenges in the agri-food industry.
"As the existing workforce ages out, new technicians and operators are not going to want to spend time digging through binders looking for service or safety records and tracking down vendors, nor should they have to," said Allan Gray, executive director of DIAL Ventures. "As more complex equipment is utilized across Agrifood, why should companies expect that each new hire starts with zero equipment history when the next one retires or departs? This is where Gripp comes in."
By launching Gripp, DIAL Ventures once again delivered on its three-fold innovation strategy that hinges upon:
- Open innovation to benefit the agri-food industry
- A fellowship program for top ideators and entrepreneurs
- Strategic collaboration with corporate partners both within and beyond Indiana
According to Elliott Parker, CEO of High Alpha Innovation, Gripp’s solution is applicable in all segments of agri-food supply chain and will be especially suitable for food processors and consumer packaged goods companies. We are excited for the positive impact Gripp will make for these companies so critical to our consistent food supply around the globe.”
---
About DIAL Ventures
DIAL Ventures, the innovation arm of the Purdue Applied Research Institute, tackles big problems facing the U.S. and the world such as food safety, supply chain shortages, sustainability, and environmental impact. DIAL Ventures creates new companies that drive innovation in the agri-food industry which, in turn, makes a positive impact in our lives and lifestyles for years to come. Learn more at www.dialventures.com.
About High Alpha Innovation
High Alpha Innovation is an Indianapolis-based venture builder that partners with corporations and universities to build advantaged startups. Its dedicated team of company builders, strategists, and designers apply a proven venture builder playbook to help the world’s leading organizations innovate through systematic startup creation. Learn more about High Alpha Innovation at www.highalphainno.com.
About Gripp
Gripp is developing technology & services to support the digitization and scaling of agricultural operations. From independent growers to national co-ops, Gripp is focused on providing the ultimate platform for connecting operations teams, keeping tabs on their equipment whereabouts & maintenance, and bringing organization to their unique collection of operational knowledge & routines. Learn more at www.gripp.ag.
---
---
