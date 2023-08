Southeast Asia Olmesartan Market to Hit a Sales of US$ 491.79 Million By 2031 | Indonesia Attained Sales of US$ 89 Mn

CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- ๐’๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐€๐ฌ๐ข๐š ๐Ž๐ฅ๐ฆ๐ž๐ฌ๐š๐ซ๐ญ๐š๐ง ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ sales reached ๐”๐’$ ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ๐Ÿ.๐Ÿ– ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ and is projected to surpass a valuation of ๐”๐’$ ๐Ÿ’๐Ÿ—๐Ÿ.๐Ÿ•๐Ÿ— ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐›๐ฒ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ, growing at a ๐‚๐€๐†๐‘ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ’.๐Ÿ‘%during the forecast period from ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ‘ ๐ญ๐จ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ.๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐“๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐’๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐œ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/southeast-asia-olmesartan-market The olmesartan market in Southeast Asia has been steadily expanding in recent years due to the region's increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disease and hypertension and ongoing improvements in the region's healthcare infrastructure and medical technology.The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that more than 25% of adults in Southeast Asia suffer from hypertension, making it one of the highest rates worldwide. A significant factor driving the demand for olmesartan in Southeast Asia is the region's rising prevalence of hypertension. Numerous causes, such as sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy eating patterns, and a fast-aging population, are the main reasons for the rising prevalence of hypertension. For instance, the WHO estimates that while the percentage of adults 60 and older was 9.8% in 2017 it will rise to 13.7% and 20.3%, respectively, by 2030 and 2050.The population is becoming more aware of the value of preserving cardiovascular health and taking preventative measures to avoid issues related to hypertension, which is fueling market growth. For instance, according to The Global Burden of Disease Study, 40% of all fatalities in the area were caused by cardiovascular disorders. Additionally, according to projections from the World Health Organization (WHO), 17.9 million people die each year from cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), and by 2030, that number is expected to rise to 22.2 million.In order to fight the region's expanding cardiovascular disease burden, governments, healthcare organizations, and medical professionals are actively pushing preventive measures. This includes campaigns to spread knowledge about hypertension, encourage routine physicals, promote lifestyle changes, and emphasize the value of early intervention. In Vietnam, for example, the national plan for NCD prevention and control (2015โ€“2025) seeks to detect 50% of people with hypertension and treat and manage at least 50% of those who have been diagnosed.๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ ๐Œ๐ ๐ƒ๐จ๐ฌ๐ž ๐†๐ž๐ง๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐’๐š๐ฅ๐ž๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐”๐’$ ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ‘.๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ ๐Œ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐งThe 20 mg dose segment emerged as the top revenue producer, with sales of US$ 123.10 million in 2022. The segment is likely to continue growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% over the projected period.The 20 mg dosage is popular for effectively managing blood pressure while minimizing side effects. Additionally, it provides a well-rounded strategy for individuals who need dosage strengths ranging from moderate to high. Due to its widespread acceptability among medical practitioners and its demonstrated efficacy in controlling hypertension, the category has maintained its dominance.๐€๐๐ฎ๐ฅ๐ญ๐ฌ ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ฃ๐จ๐ซ ๐„๐ง๐-๐”๐ฌ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Ž๐ฅ๐ฆ๐ž๐ฌ๐š๐ซ๐ญ๐š๐ง ๐ข๐ง ๐’๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐€๐ฌ๐ข๐šThe adult sector dominated the market in 2022, capturing revenue of US$ 267.89 million. The segment is likely to expand at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. The demand for olmesartan in the adult market has been driven by the high prevalence of hypertension among the adult population and the expanding elderly population in the area.As per WHO, hypertension is the single most significant leading cause of cardiovascular disease mortality in the region. 25% of adults have high blood pressure, just 1 in 3 are receiving treatment, and only 1 in 10 adults with the condition have it under control.๐ˆ๐ง๐๐จ๐ง๐ž๐ฌ๐ข๐š ๐€๐ญ๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ง๐ž๐ ๐’๐š๐ฅ๐ž๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐”๐’$ ๐Ÿ–๐Ÿ— ๐Œ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Ž๐ฅ๐ฆ๐ž๐ฌ๐š๐ซ๐ญ๐š๐งIndonesia is crucial to the region's olmesartan business. With a population of over 270 million, the nation makes a considerable financial contribution to the local economy. In 2022, the country captured around US$ 89 million.Numerous elements contribute to Indonesia's top ranking, including the nation's high rates of cardiovascular, hypertensive, and diabetic disorders. Statistics suggest that over 30% of adults in Indonesia suffer from hypertension, which affects a sizeable section of the country's population. Additionally, with about 10% of the population affected, diabetes has become a growing health concern. The prevalence of both diabetes and hypertension among many people drives up demand for the blood pressure medication olmesartan.๐€๐œ๐œ๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ ๐ญ๐จ ๐Œ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐ ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐ฅ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ฅ๐ž๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/southeast-asia-olmesartan-market The demand for olmesartan is anticipated to rise even further due to Indonesia's expanding healthcare infrastructure and rising cardiovascular health awareness. Furthermore, cardiovascular conditions are a major cause of death in Indonesia and are a considerable health burden. These concerning data have increased the demand for potent antihypertensive drugs like olmesartan, which is fueling the expansion of the industry in the nation.๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐‹๐š๐ง๐๐ฌ๐œ๐š๐ฉ๐žMarket participants are taking advantage of this growing demand in the region by concentrating on increasing their presence, forging strategic alliances, and adjusting their marketing strategies to meet the unique requirements of the market.๐"๐จ๐ฉ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐'๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ก ๐„๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐€๐ฌ๐ข๐š ๐Ž๐ฅ๐ฆ๐ž๐ฌ๐š๐ซ๐ญ๐š๐ง ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญโ€ข Daiichi Sankyo Companyโ€ข Pfizerโ€ข Lupin Limitedโ€ข Zydus Cadilaโ€ข Abbottโ€ข Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltdโ€ข Alembic Pharmaceuticals limitedโ€ข Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltdโ€ข Unichem Laboratoriesโ€ข Cipla Ltd.โ€ข Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltdโ€ข Other Prominent Players๐'๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฅ๐ข๐ง๐ž๐"๐ก๐ž ๐'๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐€๐ฌ๐ข๐š ๐Ž๐ฅ๐ฆ๐ž๐ฌ๐š๐ซ๐ญ๐š๐ง ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Ÿ๐จ๐œ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ž๐ฌ ๐จ๐ง ๐ƒ๐จ๐ฌ๐ž, ๐€๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง, ๐„๐ง๐-๐"๐ฌ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐‚๐จ๐ฎ๐ง๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ.๐๐ฒ ๐ƒ๐จ๐ฌ๐žโ€ข 10 mgโ€ข 20 mgโ€ข 40 mgโ€ข Others๐๐ฒ ๐€๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐งโ€ข High Blood Pressureโ€ข Heart Failureโ€ข Diabetic Kidney Diseaseโ€ข Others๐๐ฒ ๐„๐ง๐ ๐"๐ฌ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌโ€ข Adultโ€ข Pediatric๐๐ฒ ๐ƒ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐›๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐‚๐ก๐š๐ง๐ง๐ž๐ฅโ€ข Onlineโ€ข Offline๐๐ฒ ๐‚๐จ๐ฎ๐ง๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒโ€ข Indonesiaโ€ข Thailandโ€ข Malaysiaโ€ข Singaporeโ€ข Rest of Southeast Asia๐ƒ๐จ๐ฐ๐ง๐ฅ๐จ๐š๐ ๐'๐ž๐ช๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐'๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐‚๐จ๐ฉ๐ฒ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐'๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐œ ๐'๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/southeast-asia-olmesartan-market 