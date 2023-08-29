Southeast Asia Olmesartan Market to Hit a Sales of US$ 491.79 Million By 2031 | Indonesia Attained Sales of US$ 89 Mn
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐎𝐥𝐦𝐞𝐬𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐧 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 sales reached 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟑𝟐𝟐.𝟖 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 and is projected to surpass a valuation of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟒𝟗𝟏.𝟕𝟗 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, growing at a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟒.𝟑%during the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.
The olmesartan market in Southeast Asia has been steadily expanding in recent years due to the region's increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disease and hypertension and ongoing improvements in the region's healthcare infrastructure and medical technology.
The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that more than 25% of adults in Southeast Asia suffer from hypertension, making it one of the highest rates worldwide. A significant factor driving the demand for olmesartan in Southeast Asia is the region's rising prevalence of hypertension. Numerous causes, such as sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy eating patterns, and a fast-aging population, are the main reasons for the rising prevalence of hypertension. For instance, the WHO estimates that while the percentage of adults 60 and older was 9.8% in 2017 it will rise to 13.7% and 20.3%, respectively, by 2030 and 2050.
The population is becoming more aware of the value of preserving cardiovascular health and taking preventative measures to avoid issues related to hypertension, which is fueling market growth. For instance, according to The Global Burden of Disease Study, 40% of all fatalities in the area were caused by cardiovascular disorders. Additionally, according to projections from the World Health Organization (WHO), 17.9 million people die each year from cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), and by 2030, that number is expected to rise to 22.2 million.
In order to fight the region's expanding cardiovascular disease burden, governments, healthcare organizations, and medical professionals are actively pushing preventive measures. This includes campaigns to spread knowledge about hypertension, encourage routine physicals, promote lifestyle changes, and emphasize the value of early intervention. In Vietnam, for example, the national plan for NCD prevention and control (2015–2025) seeks to detect 50% of people with hypertension and treat and manage at least 50% of those who have been diagnosed.
𝟐𝟎 𝐌𝐠 𝐃𝐨𝐬𝐞 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏𝟐𝟑.𝟏𝟎 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧
The 20 mg dose segment emerged as the top revenue producer, with sales of US$ 123.10 million in 2022. The segment is likely to continue growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% over the projected period.
The 20 mg dosage is popular for effectively managing blood pressure while minimizing side effects. Additionally, it provides a well-rounded strategy for individuals who need dosage strengths ranging from moderate to high. Due to its widespread acceptability among medical practitioners and its demonstrated efficacy in controlling hypertension, the category has maintained its dominance.
𝐀𝐝𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐎𝐥𝐦𝐞𝐬𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚
The adult sector dominated the market in 2022, capturing revenue of US$ 267.89 million. The segment is likely to expand at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. The demand for olmesartan in the adult market has been driven by the high prevalence of hypertension among the adult population and the expanding elderly population in the area.
As per WHO, hypertension is the single most significant leading cause of cardiovascular disease mortality in the region. 25% of adults have high blood pressure, just 1 in 3 are receiving treatment, and only 1 in 10 adults with the condition have it under control.
𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐀𝐭𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟖𝟗 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐎𝐥𝐦𝐞𝐬𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐧
Indonesia is crucial to the region's olmesartan business. With a population of over 270 million, the nation makes a considerable financial contribution to the local economy. In 2022, the country captured around US$ 89 million.
Numerous elements contribute to Indonesia's top ranking, including the nation's high rates of cardiovascular, hypertensive, and diabetic disorders. Statistics suggest that over 30% of adults in Indonesia suffer from hypertension, which affects a sizeable section of the country's population. Additionally, with about 10% of the population affected, diabetes has become a growing health concern. The prevalence of both diabetes and hypertension among many people drives up demand for the blood pressure medication olmesartan.
The demand for olmesartan is anticipated to rise even further due to Indonesia's expanding healthcare infrastructure and rising cardiovascular health awareness. Furthermore, cardiovascular conditions are a major cause of death in Indonesia and are a considerable health burden. These concerning data have increased the demand for potent antihypertensive drugs like olmesartan, which is fueling the expansion of the industry in the nation.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞
Market participants are taking advantage of this growing demand in the region by concentrating on increasing their presence, forging strategic alliances, and adjusting their marketing strategies to meet the unique requirements of the market.
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡 𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐎𝐥𝐦𝐞𝐬𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
• Daiichi Sankyo Company
• Pfizer
• Lupin Limited
• Zydus Cadila
• Abbott
• Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd
• Alembic Pharmaceuticals limited
• Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
• Unichem Laboratories
• Cipla Ltd.
• Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
• Other Prominent Players
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐎𝐥𝐦𝐞𝐬𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐧 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐨𝐬𝐞, 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲.
𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐨𝐬𝐞
• 10 mg
• 20 mg
• 40 mg
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• High Blood Pressure
• Heart Failure
• Diabetic Kidney Disease
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐬
• Adult
• Pediatric
𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥
• Online
• Offline
𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲
• Indonesia
• Thailand
• Malaysia
• Singapore
• Rest of Southeast Asia
