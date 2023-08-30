TCG Impact, Atlanta Public Schools, and Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta launch The Delivering Democracy Tour

Empowering The Next Generation: The Delivering Democracy Tour is a groundbreaking initiative, sponsored by UPS

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATS, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TCG Impact, The Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta, and Atlanta Public Schools are proud to announce a groundbreaking initiative - The Delivering Democracy Tour, sponsored by UPS.

This innovative initiative is set to amplify civic education and participation, targeting 3,000 enthusiastic 11th and 12th-grade students from Atlanta Public Schools.

The Delivering Democracy Tour seeks to harness the power of culture, commerce, civics, and community to equip students with information and resources to actively engage in the civic process. Building on the solid foundation of existing partnerships and Atlanta Public Schools' impactful Good Trouble initiative started in 2020, this program represents a vital step toward fostering informed and engaged citizens of the future.

“The Delivering Democracy Tour aligns closely with our focus on civic and community engagement and youth empowerment, particularly in our hometown of Atlanta,” said Nikki Clifton, president of social impact and The UPS Foundation. “UPS is a purpose-driven company that delivers what matters when it matters most. Encouraging civic engagement is an always-on effort, and we’re grateful to Atlanta Public Schools, a 40-year UPS community partner, TCG Impact, and many others in the Atlanta community for a shared commitment to educate and inspire the next generation of voters.”

"On behalf of Atlanta Public Schools, I am thrilled that our hometown corporations and nonprofits are joining forces to celebrate democracy and will continue to be a part of our student experience,'' said Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring. "Empowering high school students to learn more about civics and the democratic process are invaluable steps in preparing them for college, career, and life, which is the heart of our APS mission."

The program unfolds over six months and is curated by ten remarkable APS students who form the Atlanta Youth Advisory Council. These students will curate and implement tools and strategies to ignite civic engagement within their peer circles during this period. They will engage in workshops and immersive experiences to discover innovative connections between culture, commerce, and community, all to foster a renewed celebration of civic responsibility.

One of the program's key components is the "Democracy Game Show," presented by the hit show Wild 'N Out. The interactive game show tests students' civic knowledge using rapid-fire facts, comprising three rounds of exciting competition, prizes, and laughter.

Jacoria Borders, president, and CEO of TCG Impact, shared the vision: "We are transforming the perception of civic engagement for the next generation, infusing it with celebration, fun, and excitement. The Delivering Democracy Tour showcases to young people that engaging in civic life can be enjoyable, celebratory, and empowering. Whether becoming poll workers in their counties at 16, attending a neighborhood meeting, pledging to talk with their families about voting, or running for SGA in their school, our goal is to spark an early interest in civic engagement that endures college, career, and life. We want our scholars to know they have agency; they don’t have to wait for anyone to lead, and we plan to celebrate them and their work every step of the way.

To reach 3,000 11th and 12th grade APS scholars, The Delivering Democracy Tour’s rollout in 2023 underscores that there truly is “no offseason for democracy.”

Eshe Collins, the board chair of the Atlanta Board of Education, added, “APS students live in the cradle of the civil rights movement, and there is no better way to carry on that legacy than for our students to launch the Delivering Democracy Tour. Because of this program, APS student leaders will lead an effort to educate and empower our students to engage in civic life. I appreciate the partnership with TCG Impact and UPS and look forward to seeing how our students energize their classmates and strengthen civic engagement across Atlanta.”

The Youth Advisory Council will produce a culminating tour at participating Atlanta Public High Schools from September 7 - 19, 2023, leading up to the National Voter Registration Day on September 19, 2023, reaching 3,000+ 11th and 12th graders across Atlanta Public Schools. Throughout the events, young people will be encouraged to take civic action, such as registering or pre-registering to vote, signing up to be poll workers, pledging to talk with their families about voting, and signing up to volunteer.

About TCG Impact

TCG Impact is a nonpartisan youth development nonprofit that inspires, empowers, and equips the next generation of learners and leaders to change their world through civic celebrations, HBCU Connections, and scholarships. The organization is revolutionizing how we harness culture, commerce, and community to celebrate civics while empowering the next generation of world-class leaders. Learn more at thecommunity-group.org and follow us on Facebook and Instagram @tcgimpact.

About the Atlanta Public Schools

Atlanta Public Schools is one of the largest school districts in Georgia, serving approximately 51,000 students across 87 schools and five programs. The District is organized into nine K-12 clusters with 64 traditional schools, 19 charter schools, six partner schools, two alternative schools, and five alternative programs. To learn more about Atlanta Public Schools, follow us on social media – Twitter (@apsupdate), Facebook (Atlanta Public Schools), and Instagram (apsupdate) – or visit us online at www.atlantapublicschools.us.