Lydonia Technologies Becomes Alteryx Solutions Provider Premier Partner

WESTWOOD, MA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lydonia Technologies, the leading provider of hyperautomation software and solutions, announced today that it has joined the Alteryx partner community as a Solutions Provider at the Premier level.

Lydonia Technologies works with their customers and partners to transform their business through Lydonia’s unique approach to hyperautomation: the combined strength of next-generation AI, advanced data & analytics, and intelligent automation. These capabilities, although impressive on their own, become a force to be reckoned with when seamlessly integrated. Lydonia’s approach to hyperautomation is not just about incremental improvements; it’s a game-changer that drives pragmatic business transformation at scale.

Alteryx partners bring value to customers from pre-sales and planning to integrating Alteryx and optimizing performance. The partnership empowers analytics for all; helping knowledge workers across business users, analysts, and data scientists find insights faster and create business breakthroughs. Alteryx makes it easy to connect and clean data from almost any source, join that data together, then perform predictive, statistical, and spatial analytics – all in the same code-free or code-friendly environment.

“I am incredibly excited about our partnership with Alteryx and the immense value it will bring to customers seeking to unlock the full potential of hyperautomation,” said Kevin Scannell, Founder & CEO, Lydonia Technologies. “Together we are empowering businesses to achieve true hyperautomation—enabling them to streamline their operations, enhance productivity, and drive exponential growth. Our partnership with Alteryx is a testament to our dedication to providing our clients with the most advanced and comprehensive hyperautomation tools available in the market today.”

“As business users require faster, easier access to analytics, Alteryx is building a powerhouse group of partners to meet the growing market need,” said Paula Hansen, President and CRO, Alteryx. “We are excited to welcome Lydonia Technologies as an Alteryx solutions provider partner to join us in pursuit of our goal to empower every customer to make more informed data-driven decisions across the enterprise.”

Together, Lydonia Technologies and Alteryx empower their shared customers to transform their organizations, create a better experience for their customers and employees, and achieve superior business results. To learn more please visit www.lydoniatech.com

About Us

Lydonia Technologies, the Hyperautomation Company, partners with customers to channel the power of automation to analyze, automate, simplify, and innovate. By leveraging our expertise in Intelligent Automation, Data and Analytics, we empower businesses to transform their operations and capitalize on their most valuable assets: people, time, and data. Our comprehensive suite of capabilities in Intelligent Automation enables streamlined and efficient processes, reduced manual efforts and increased productivity. Our advanced Data Analytics solutions create and automate the implementation of actionable insights. By partnering with Lydonia Technologies, customers unlock enhanced innovation, improve decision-making, mitigate risk, and accelerate revenue growth, resulting in superior customer and employee experiences.