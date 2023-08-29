PM Sogavare Farewells Governor General

Prime Minister Hon. Manasseh Sogavare MP bids farewell to the Governor General, His Excellency Sir David Vunagi who travels to the Republic of Fiji Islands to attend the University of South Pacific’s graduation ceremony.

Prime Minister Sogavare was joined by the Acting Chief Justice Rex Foukona, and Speaker of National Parliament, Patterson Oti in farewelling Governor General Sir David.

The Governor General’s attendance is by virtue of him being the 30th chancellor of USP.

According to the USP graduation ceremony program, prior to the graduation ceremony proper, Sir David will be formally appointed as the 30th chancellor of USP.

The chancellor’s role is conferred on heads of states of USP member countries, and a USP member country is chosen in the alphabetical order.

Prior to Solomon Islands, Samoa’s head of state was the chancellor.

The Governor General will return to the country on Sunday 3rd September 2023. End///

PM Sogavare chatting with the Governor General Sir David Vunagi prior to the latter’s departure for Fiji

-PM Press Sec