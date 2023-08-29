Police investigates tragic incident in Central Province

Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) officers in the Central Island Province are investigating an incident involving a matured male person who died shortly after a fall from a cliff.

The incident occurred near Minisi village on East Russell. RSIPF officers in Russell and Tulagi have arrested a suspect in relation to this death.

Central Province’s Provincial Police Commander (PPC), Superintendent David Soakai, says initial reports indicated foul play.

“According to initial reports, the deceased appeared to have been assaulted before thrown off the edge of the cliff. The incident occurred on the night of 11 August 2023,” PPC Soakai said.

The deceased was found at the bottom of the cliff and brought back to his resident.

“Nurses at Russell and relatives have done what they could to save him unfortunately he passed away not long after the incident the same night,” says PPC Soakai.

A suspect was arrested and police discovered that the suspect is related to the deceased as first cousin brother .The suspect is now remanded at the Correctional Service of Solomon Islands (CSSI) to appear in court on a later date.

PPC Soakai appeals to close family members in Central Province to consult responsible leaders or authority to deal with family issues rather than taking law into your own hands, which could result in serious consequences.

