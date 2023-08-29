Securities Backed Lending Pursuing Your Goals

EURO CREDIT HOLDINGS LIMITED ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL LAUNCH OF SECURITIES FINANCING SERVICES FOR CHINA A SHARES IN MAINLAND CHINA

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Following up on its earlier announcement regarding preparations to offer securities financing for China A shares in Mainland China, Euro Credit Holdings Limited (ECHL) is delighted to confirm that it has now successfully launched this service. Moreover, Euro Credit Holdings Limited has obtained the necessary regulatory approvals to fully custody A-share stock loans in Mainland China.

"This is an extraordinary milestone for both Euro Credit Holdings Limited and our clients. Our ability to offer securities financing services for China A shares in Mainland China and to fully custody these stock loans sets a new precedent," said Executive Vice President Michael Grossman, of Euro Credit Holdings Limited. "We're incredibly proud to deepen our engagement in one of the world’s most dynamic financial markets."

With the introduction of this new service, Euro Credit Holdings Limited further solidifies its position as a global financial services leader while expanding its offerings in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. This development enhances Euro Credit Holdings Limited reputation as a pioneer in the industry, meeting the diverse and complex financial needs of its clients.

"This launch represents our continuous commitment to innovation and opens up a plethora of opportunities for investors interested in China's A-share market," Executive Vice President Michael Grossman. "We are confident that this new service will prove invaluable for both individual and institutional investors seeking to explore the promising Chinese financial market."

Rhys Aldous, Partner at Euro Credit Holdings Limited said "I am exceptionally proud to announce that Euro Credit Holdings Limited can now fully custody A-share stock loans in Mainland China. This remarkable achievement is the culmination of two years of rigorous effort, cross-border collaboration, and unwavering focus. Our team has worked tirelessly to navigate through complex regulatory frameworks and technical challenges to make this vision a reality. The ability to offer this service not only strengthens our position in the global financial market but also underlines our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. I'm thrilled at the opportunities this opens up for our clients and look forward to contributing further to our company's ongoing success."

About Euro Credit Holdings Limited:

Euro Credit Holdings Limited (ECHL) is a leading financial services firm headquartered in London, United Kingdom. Established in 2013, the firm has consistently provided innovative financial solutions and superior customer service to a global clientele. Euro Credit Holdings Limited's new capability to fully custody A-share stock loans in Mainland China is indicative of the company's commitment to operational excellence and market-leading solutions.

For more information on Euro Credit Holdings Limited securities financing services for China A shares or other financial services, please contact: