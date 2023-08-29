Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,174 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,569 in the last 365 days.

Moldova: modern tourist information centre opened in Ungheni

On 28 August, a modern tourist information centre was opened in Ungheni, Moldova, built with EU support.

The information centre will promote the district’s tourism potential, including locally produced goods and products. Visitors will be able to learn about the attractions of Ungheni district and the region’s tourist routes. 

The centre has modern, fully-equipped halls, allowing the provision of quality services to tourists visiting the municipality. It was built as part of the project ‘Long-term actions to ensure economic growth through tourism’, financed by the European Union through the ‘Mayors for Economic Growth’ initiative and implemented by the UNDP in Moldova. The cost of the works totalled almost 3 million lei.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

Moldova: modern tourist information centre opened in Ungheni

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more