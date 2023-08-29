Moldova: modern tourist information centre opened in Ungheni

On 28 August, a modern tourist information centre was opened in Ungheni, Moldova, built with EU support.

The information centre will promote the district’s tourism potential, including locally produced goods and products. Visitors will be able to learn about the attractions of Ungheni district and the region’s tourist routes.

The centre has modern, fully-equipped halls, allowing the provision of quality services to tourists visiting the municipality. It was built as part of the project ‘Long-term actions to ensure economic growth through tourism’, financed by the European Union through the ‘Mayors for Economic Growth’ initiative and implemented by the UNDP in Moldova. The cost of the works totalled almost 3 million lei.

