Global Retail Sourcing And Procurement Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company's Retail Sourcing And Procurement Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Retail Sourcing And Procurement Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the retail sourcing and procurement market analysis. As per TBRC’s retail sourcing and procurement market forecast, the retail sourcing and procurement market size is predicted to reach a value of $283.02 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.6% through the forecast period.
Increasing demand for mobile POS systems is expected to propel the growth of the restaurant POS terminal market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest retail sourcing and procurement market share. Major players in the retail sourcing and procurement market include Squirrel Systems, Verifone Systems Inc., NCR Corporation, Revel Systems, Aireus Inc., Dinerware Inc., Posist, Epos Now Ltd., Alchemy Web Private Limited, Touch Bistro Inc., Oracle Corporation, Diebold Nixdorf Inc., HP Inc., Ingenico Group.
Retail Sourcing And Procurement Market Segments
1) By Product: Fixed, Mobile
2) By Deployment Mode: Cloud, On Premise
3) By Component: Software, Hardware, Services
4) By End User: Fast Service Restaurants (FSR), Quick Service Restaurant (QSR), Other End Users
Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6346&type=smp
The restaurant point of sale (POS) terminal are used to reduce turnaround time by accepting orders at the table and printing KOTs instantly. Restaurants deploy the point of sale systems to operate with improved efficiency, reduce billing time, monitor the order completion time, and avoid order errors during peak hours. They involve payroll management, inventory control, recording of sales figures, and billing to ensure the business functions. POS terminal systems are integrated with online ordering, E-wallets, table reservations, loyalty programs, and many others.
Read More On The Retail Sourcing And Procurement Global Market Report At:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/restaurant-point-of-sale-terminal-global-market-report
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Retail Sourcing And Procurement Market Trends And Strategies
4. Retail Sourcing And Procurement Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Retail Sourcing And Procurement Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
