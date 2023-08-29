Global Predictive Vehicle Technology Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Predictive Vehicle Technology Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the predictive vehicle technology market. As per TBRC’s predictive vehicle technology market forecast, the predictive vehicle technology market size is predicted to reach a value of $71.19 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 18.8% through the forecast period.

The rising demand for technologically advanced vehicles propels the predictive vehicle technology market demand. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest predictive vehicle technology market share. Major players in the predictive vehicle technology market include Bosch, Continental AG, Valeo, Garrett Motion Inc., Aisin Corporation, Aptiv, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, KPIT Technologies Limited, NXP Semiconductors.

Predictive Vehicle Technology Market Segments
1) By Component: Hardware, ADAS, OBD, Telematics
2) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle
3) By Deployment: On-Premise, Cloud
4) By Application: Proactive Alerts, Safety And Security, Maintenance Analysis, Predictive Smart Parking

The predictive vehicle technology refer to a set of vehicle technologies that incorporate prophetic analytics with the use of both real-time and historical data to predict vehicle behavior, and faults that might hamper vehicles if not corrected in real-time. Predictive vehicle technology uses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to understand the trends and operating patterns of the vehicle owner which enhances the safety of the vehicle.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Predictive Vehicle Technology Market Trends And Strategies
4. Predictive Vehicle Technology Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Predictive Vehicle Technology Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix


