Global Automotive Wheel Market Is Projected To Grow At A 6.7% Rate Through The Forecast Period
The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Automotive Wheel Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the automotive wheel market size is predicted to reach $49.71 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.7%.
The growth in the automotive wheel market is due to growing vehicle production. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest automotive wheel market share. Major players in the automotive wheel market include IOCHPE Maxion, Superior Industries International, Accuride Corporation, Steel Strips Wheels, Hitachi Metals, Citic Dicastal, Zhejiang Wanfeng Auto Wheel.
Automotive Wheel Market Segments
• By Material: Steel, Alloy, Carbon Fiber, Other Materials
• By Vehicle Class: Economy, Mid-Priced, Luxury-Priced
• By Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle
• By Rim Size: 13"-15", 16"-18", 19"-21", Above 21"
• By End-Use: OE, Aftermarket
• By Geography: The global automotive wheel market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
The automotive wheel is responsible for turning, operating, and directing the vehicle's direction and speed. The automotive wheel counteracts all the forces that the vehicle is subjected to during operation and balancing the vehicle's entire weight.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
