Global Open Banking Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Open Banking Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Open Banking Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the open banking market size is predicted to reach $62.37 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 26.6%.

The growth in the open banking market is due to the surge in the use of online platforms for making payments. North America region is expected to hold the largest open banking market share. Major players in the open banking market include Capital One, HSBC Bank plc, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A, NatWest Group plc, DBS Bank, Barclays, Lloyds Banking Group, Citigroup.

Open Banking Market Segments

• By Service Type: Transactional Services, Communicative Services, Information Services

• By Financial Services: Bank And Capital Markets, Payments, Digital Currencies, Value Added Services

• By Deployment Type: Cloud, On-Premises, Hybrid

• By Distribution Channel: Bank Channels, App Market, Distributors, Aggregators

• By Geography: The global open banking market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Open banking is a banking practice in which third-party financial service providers can use application programming interfaces (APIs) to gain access to consumer banking, transactions, and other data from banks and NBFCs. These APIs deliver a secure way to share financial information between two parties and makes it easier for consumers to compare the details of current accounts and other banking services. The open banking unites banks, third parties, and technology providers, allowing them to exchange data easily and securely for the benefit of their consumers.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Open Banking Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Open Banking Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

