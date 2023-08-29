Academy Medtech Ventures Acquires Assets of Altis Movement Technologies to Accelerate Brain + Body Clinical Innovation
DALLAS-FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ACADEMY MEDTECH VENTURES ACQUIRES ASSETS OF ALTIS MOVEMENT TECHNOLOGIES TO ACCELERATE BRAIN + BODY CLINICAL INNOVATION
Academy Medtech Ventures (AMV), a leading innovator in neurocognitive training and developer of the Operating System of Cognition, today announced the acquisition of the assets of Altis Movement Technologies, a leading-edge AI/ML/ computer vision company. The acquisition represents a monumental leap towards reshaping the future of Digital Health and Rehabilitation, bringing an unprecedented fusion of brain and body solutions to market.
Altis Movement Technologies, acclaimed for its innovations in the digital connected fitness domain and personalized human movement instruction, will significantly bolster AMV’s technological capabilities and enhance its groundbreaking patient care offerings. The acquisition allows AMV to optimize its solutions by incorporating sophisticated decision-making algorithms and advanced computer vision technology, expanding the toolbox of clinicians through objective data points to validate patient outcomes in a rapidly evolving regulatory landscape.
“By incorporating the assets of Altis, we are redefining the landscape of the healthcare industry. We’re moving beyond the brain in a revolutionary, holistic manner – one that builds upon the validated uplift to patient outcomes, clinical workflow and accretive business impact derived from our current solutions,” said Jason Sada (CEO – Academy Medtech Ventures). “The synergistic power of our Operating System of Cognition with Altis’ innovative AI-driven intellectual property will enable us to transform the realm of rehabilitation by bringing effective, personalized and data-driven solutions to patients worldwide.”
The asset purchase accelerates AMV's traction to date within the Outpatient Rehabilitation field and expands active workstreams within Inpatient Rehabilitation, Cancer Rehabilitation, and Occupational Medicine, catalyzing AMV’s pursuit of reshaping the digital transformation of healthcare.
About Academy Medtech Ventures:
Academy Medtech Ventures is a leading digital health company specializing in neurocognitive training. Renowned for their development of the Operating System of Cognition (“Cog PT”), AMV is at the forefront of creating and implementing patient-centric digital platforms to tackle some of the most complex problems in healthcare. With a commitment to relentless innovation and a clinically compliant infrastructure, AMV is poised to reshape the sector by delivering solutions informed by clinicians and geared toward patient outcomes.
About Altis Movement Technologies:
Altis Movement Technologies is a human kinematics AI and computer vision company responsible for the first Movement Operating System (“Movement OS”), which integrates an unparalleled “4D” computer vision human pose estimation model validated by the University of Miami’s Biomechanics Lab, with a ChatGPT-like AI that creates hyper-personalized exercise regimens and dynamically modifies & optimizes them in real-time based on a user’s live performance. Altis first commercialized its technology as an “AI Personal Trainer”, which delivered its technology through novel UI/UX, including the groundbreaking Altis Vision, which shows users their body on-screen while exercising in real-time, and from an optimal perspective, via an avatar – along with graphical targets that instruct the user to execute an exercise properly.
