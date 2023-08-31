Venetia Stifler & Concert Dance Present UNFOLDING
Choreographers from Four Generations of the Company Present New WorksCHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- After two years of covid, we are back, and ready to perform, and celebrate the company’s forty-three-year creative legacy. VENETIA STIFLER & CONCERT DANCE INC presents UNFOLDING, a celebration of the company’s forty-three yearlong legacy. The dance performance includes choreography by four generations of company artists: Emmy nominated founder, Venetia Stifler, alumni artists, Amy Wilkinson, and Edson Cabrera Vieta, and current ensemble member Ashley Fox.
The concert will be held for one night only, October 7,2023 at 7:30pm, on the Fine Arts Center Auditorium stage at Northeastern Illinois University, 3701W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Chicago, Illinois, 60625.
For performance only tickets go to Neiu.edu/tickets
For performance and VIP reception go to https: UNFOLDINGCDI2023.eventbrite.com.
PROGRAM
MEETINGS ALONG THE EDGE – (by Venetia Stifler) explores our unexpected and visceral responses while encountering new rituals, ideas, people, and societies. A full company work the dancers fly through the space confronting one another. We are reminded of conflicts dangerous and real.
CHIMERA – (by Amy Wilkinson) anger is viewed as a three headed monster, first overtaking our reason, uncontainable sarcastically distorted, never really leaving, always present, there, at the edges of our consciousness.
PORTRAITS- (Ashley Fox) Images appear as if from a dream, without reason. Wacky, distorted characters appear and dance to 50’s musical favorites, then drift away into the next suspended moment. It’s a lighthearted look at social pretense.
SHORTENING THE DISTANCE – (Edson Cabrera Vieta) exploring what it is that helps us identify new thoughts and swiftly take a step of action toward committing to it. The moment when you see your path and the time it takes to believe it. Shortening the distance between two people and bringing them toward commitment.
Press for Venetia Stifler and Concert Dance, Inc.
“Lyrical beautifully designed work.”
— The Chicago Magazine
“Every aspect of the choreography is truly satisfying.”
— The Herald- Scotland
“Artistic Director Venetia Stifler continues to push the creative button of CDI.”
— The Chicago Tribune
