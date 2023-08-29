Pacific Justice Institute and American Faith Media join forces to advance religious freedom and values

Pacific Justice Institute’s “Faith and Law” program to stream on AmericanFaith.com

Together, we aim to provide a platform where individuals can engage in meaningful dialogue about the values our nation was founded upon and the framework which shapes our world.” — Phil Hotsenpiller

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pacific Justice Institute, one of the country’s largest religious non-profit legal organizations today announced that it selected American Faith Media, a non-profit news outlet of ‘We the People,’ to stream its “Faith and Law” program—extending its reach to millions of new viewers. Providing invaluable insights into the intersection of faith, law and society, the program fosters informed discussions and raises awareness about key legal issues impacting religious freedoms—aligning seamlessly with American Faith Media’s rapidly growing audience.

“We are thrilled to be collaborating with the Pacific Justice Institute as it underscores our commitment to facilitating thoughtful conversations on matters that hold profound impact in society,” said Phil Hotsenpiller, founder of American Faith Media. “Together, we aim to provide a platform where individuals can engage in meaningful dialogue about the values our nation was founded upon and the framework which shapes our world.”

By harnessing the strengths of both organizations, this partnership aims to make a tangible impact in preserving American freedoms and fostering a society that values individual rights and encourages conversations on topics that challenge our belief systems and legal norms.

“Our mutual dedication to upholding the First Amendment and safeguarding individual rights is why we chose to collaborate with American Faith Media, said Brad Dacus, President of Pacific Justice Institute. “In an era where American freedoms are being challenged increasingly more, it is critical to work together and ensure society is informed and educated on the legal challenges faced by those whose freedoms are in jeopardy, otherwise we are vulnerable to losing our basic constitutional rights and freedoms.”

Pacific Justice Institute and American Faith Media and are committed to nurturing a space for individuals, of all backgrounds, to come together to learn and engage on topics related to American liberties.

Visit https://americanfaith.com/faithandlaw/ to tune into the latest “Faith and Law” episode, which is published every Sunday.