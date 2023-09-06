Peloton Consulting Group Earns Prestigious Ranking on the Inc. 5000 List for the 7th Time
Three-Year Revenue Growth of 136%
This recognition reflects our commitment to delivering high-quality service to our clients.”BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Peloton Consulting Group has been recognized for its exceptional growth and achievements by earning a spot on the renowned Inc. 5000 list. This prestigious award offers a data-driven view of the most successful companies within the dynamic segment of the economy — independent and entrepreneurial businesses. Household names like Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and others have gained national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000 list.
Peloton Consulting Group proudly secures a spot on the renowned Inc. 5000 list for the seventh time, which acknowledges the fastest-growing privately held companies in the United States. This exceptional accomplishment highlights the dedication to innovation, strategic vision, and unparalleled excellence by the individuals at Peloton Consulting Group.
“We are immensely proud to secure once again a place on the Inc. 5000 list, a testament to our team's hard work and dedication. This recognition reflects our commitment to delivering high-quality service to our clients,” states Guy F. Daniello, CEO and Founder of Peloton Consulting Group. “Our team culture focuses on active listening, collaboration, and delivering tangible business results sets us apart. Our priority each day is to earn client trust, provide value, and drive success.”
Inc.’s Editor in Chief Scott Omelianuk mentions, "Running a business has become more challenging since the end of the pandemic. Making it to the Inc. 5000 — with the rapid growth it requires — is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is delighted to honor companies that are shaping our future."
Peloton was initially recognized on the Inc. 5000 list in 2014 for its exceptional growth rate. Since then, the company has expanded its client base across diverse industries, including Retail, Professional Services, Consumer Package Goods, Manufacturing, Financial Services, Life Sciences, Construction, and Engineering. Peloton Consulting Group possesses the vision and global capabilities to assist organizations in envisioning, implementing, and realizing the benefits of digital transformation. With expertise, industry knowledge, and best practices, Peloton makes digital transformation a reality by leveraging Enterprise Performance Management (EPM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Supply Chain Management, and more.
More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Methodology
Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.’s award-winning work reaches over 50 million people across various channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced yearly since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies had to be founded and generate revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent as of December 31, 2022.
About Peloton Consulting Group: Peloton Consulting Group has the vision and connected global capabilities to help organizations envision, implement, and realize the benefits of digital transformation. Our team has the best practices, knowledge, industry expertise, and know-how. We make digital transformation a reality by leveraging Enterprise Performance Management (EPM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Supply Chain Management (SCM), Human Capital Management (HCM), Customer Experience (CX), Analytics, and Data Management for the cloud. Through connected capabilities, we bring people, processes, and technology together. We help organizations go further faster. That is the Peloton way! https://www.pelotongroup.com/
