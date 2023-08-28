mauistrong

The Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency is supporting wildfire response and recovery efforts in Hawai‘i and Maui counties, including the extensive damage in Lāhainā.

This page will be updated regularly to reflect new information.

Emergency Management Agencies

Support Wildfire Relief

Note: Due to physical capacity limitations, please consider making financial, rather than in-kind, donations. Mahalo for all your support.

Numerous community organizations are organizing relief efforts for those affected by the fires in Maui and Hawai‘i counties.

There may also be those who try to take advantage of the public’s goodwill and seek to defraud donors. Before donating, avoid scams by keeping the following tips in mind:

Donate to trusted, well-known charities. Beware of scammers who create fake charities during natural disasters. Always verify a charity’s legitimacy through its official website. If someone is fundraising on behalf of a charity you are familiar with, the best practice is to donate directly to that charity.

Verify that the charity is legitimate. Any charity that solicits donation in Hawai‘i must be registered with the Department of the Attorney General, and its status can be verified here. There are a number of independent online sources you can use to verify that a charity is legitimate, including the following:

IRS Tax Exempt Organization Search: https://apps.irs.gov/app/eos/

Charity Navigator: https://www.charitynavigator.org/

DCCA Business Search: https://hbe.ehawaii.gov/documents/search.html

Stay away from suspicious donation requests and be mindful of the following scammer’s tactics: Don’t let anyone rush you into making a donation. Take your time to do your research. Asking you to make a donation using cash or gift card. Most legitimate charities will accept credit card and check donations. Using names that sound a lot like the names of real charities. This is one reason it pays to do some research before giving. Scammers make lots of vague and sentimental claims but give no specifics about how your donation will be used.



To ensure that relief actually assists those in need, the State of Hawai‘i offers the following recommendations:

Financial donations to a trusted nonprofit organization are best.

They are easy and inexpensive to transport

They don’t take up warehouse space

Nonprofits can purchase exactly the items needed, and may be able to obtain them in bulk at a discount, stretching the donations to cover more people

Items bought locally can support the local economy

Please do not donate used clothing; most nonprofits do not have laundry facilities or staff/volunteers to manage those donations.

If you find a nonprofit that accepts food donations, non-perishable items are preferred. Do not donate expired, dented or damaged, bulging, repackaged or home-preserved products, or items without labels.

Several responsible nonprofits have launched fire relief efforts, including:

For individuals and organizations that want to offer donations or services, use the website https://tinyurl.com/mauireliefsurvey to help organize and deploy resources.

Material Donations Drop-off

Where: Near a vacant unit in Queen Ka’ahumanu Center at the Kane Street entrance.

When: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Accepting: Non-perishable food, bottled water, and hygiene products

What: The new site is a partnership among the county, the state via Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke and Mahi Pono. Mahi Pono will provide staff for the facility and work under leadership of Salvation Army and Feed My Sheep to coordinate food and supplies distribution.

Note: The collection site at War Memorial Complex field off Kanaloa Avenue was closed Monday, 8/14, with donations directed to the new site.

Radio Updates

Beginning August 11, 2023, radio stations on Maui will air County of Maui updates on the Lāhainā wildfire incident. Radio updates will supplement information posted on the County website, Facebook, and Instagram pages. Broadcasts will occur at noon each day.

Maui radio stations include the following:

Pacific Media Group KPOA FM 92.9 (west side) FM 93.5; KJKS FM 99.3 (west side) FM 99.9 FM; KJMD FM 107.1 (west side) FM 98.3; KHLI FM 101.7 (west side) FM 92.5; KMVI AM 900 FM 102.5; and KNUI AM 550 FM 106.1

KAOI Radio Group

KPMW FM 105.5

Source: County of Maui Facebook

Maui School Updates

For updates on the status of school operations on Maui, please visit the Department of Education.

Child Care Updates

For a list of DHS licensed Child Care options for Maui families in need of child care services – click here.

To Locate Missing Loved Ones

American Red Cross 1-800- RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), select option 4, follow voice prompts for “Hawai‘i Wildfires” Source: American Red Cross

Family Assistance Center (FAC) The Family Assistance Center (FAC) is moving from its current location at the Kahului Community Center to the Hyatt Regency’s Monarchy Ballroom, effective Friday, August 18, at 10 a.m. FAC services at the Kahului Community Center ended as of 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 17. Address: 200 Nohea Kai Drive in Kaʻanapali Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The FAC’s new location will provide for a “one-stop shop” of resources and services for those who have been affected by the Maui wildfires. Families and individuals will have the opportunity to come into the FAC where staff will assist them in assessing their needs and connecting them with services that are on site as well as other resources within the community. Those who have missing family members will have the opportunity to meet with representatives from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to provide information that may assist in locating their loved ones. Immediate family members (parents, siblings, and children) will have the option to provide a DNA sample to assist in these efforts. Those who provide DNA samples are assured that the samples will only be used for the purpose of identifying those who are still reported missing. The following services will be available as of August 18. More services will be added over the coming days and weeks: For more information about the FAC, please call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767). If you live on a neighbor island or the mainland, are the immediate family member (parent, sibling, or child) of a person missing as the result of the Maui wildfires, and you wish to provide a DNA sample to assist, please call the Federal Bureau of Investigation – Honolulu Division at (808) 566-4300.



FEMA Disaster Recovery Center

Address: University of Hawaii Maui College, 310 W. Kaahumanu Ave, Kahului

Hours: 8 a.m.–7 p.m. daily

Individuals can speak to FEMA specialists, connect with voluntary organizations, and receive help registering for disaster assistance and accessing federal and state resources.

Source: Maui County Facebook

Shelters and Housing

Nearly 2,400 individuals are sheltered at 10 hotel locations around Maui, in coordination with the American Red Cross (ARC). More 146,000 meals have been served to date by the Salvation Army and ARC at shelters throughout the disaster response. The current shelter locations include:

Hyatt Regency Maui – 200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lāhainā

Royal Lāhainā – 2780 Kekaa Dr, Lahaina

Honua Kai Outrigger – 130 Kai Malina Pkwy, Lāhainā

Outrigger Kaʻanapali Beach Resort – 2525 Ka‘anapali Pkwy, Lāhainā

Aston Ka‘anapali Shores – 3445 Lower Honoapi‘ilani Rd., Lāhainā

Fairmont Kea Lani – 4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea

Westin Maui – 2365 Kaanapali Pkwy, Lāhainā

Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort – 3550 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea

Maui Beach Hotel – 170 West Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului

Maui Seaside Hotel – 100 W Kaahumanu Ave, Kahului

To qualify for these hotel shelters, you must first register with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). This can be done at a joint Disaster Recovery Center that operates daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the University of Hawai‘i Maui College, 310 W. Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Pilina Building, Kahului. You can also visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4724, call 800-621-3362, or apply through the FEMA smartphone application.

The State Dept. of Human Services announced an additional 250 Air BnB units are available to displaced residents or families on Maui for 21-day stays. Go to Lāhainā Gateway Center, Tuesday thru Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., to pre-register.

Landlords, management companies, and homeowners from across the state have offered to rent more than 900 houses, apartment units and rooms immediately to the thousands of Maui residents who lost their homes to the wildfires. Of the 900-plus properties offered to date, just over half the properties are on Maui, about 30% are on Oʻahu, with 10 proposals from owners of property outside of Hawaiʻi. Nearly 80 families have been placed into housing through the Hawaiʻi Housing Finance and Development Corporation (HHFDC). For assistance call (808) 587-0469 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or email [email protected]

Source: Maui County Website

Food and Supplies Distributions

Where: Lāhainā Gateway Center and Napili Plaza

When: 10 a.m.–4 p.m. at Lāhainā Gateway Center, 24/7 at Napili Plaza

What: Food, water, and other supplies

Source: Maui County Facebook

SNAP Replacement

Department of Human Services (DHS) has authorized replacement benefits for extended Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) households who lost food purchased with their SNAP benefits during the recent wildfires on Maui and Hawaii island. SNAP households can request replacement benefits through September 15, 2023.

The replacement will be for the amount of the loss, not to exceed the August 2023 monthly allotment for that household, after receipt of a signed affidavit. The replacement benefit is different from Disaster-SNAP (D-SNAP) – click here.

SNAP Temporary Waiver to Purchase Hot Food

DHS is facilitating extended SNAP food support. USDA provided a temporary waiver that will allow SNAP participants in the in Hawaii to purchase hot foods with their benefits through September 14, 2023.

USDA emphasized the importance of the waiver, noting that many Hawaii residents evacuated to shelters cannot store food and lack access to cooking facilities as a result. Under normal circumstances, hot foods cannot be bought using SNAP benefits. SNAP authorized retailers have been notified of the approval – click here.

Medical Services

Maui Health

When: 8/14, 9 a.m.–4 p.m.

Where: Gateway and Napili Park

What: First aid, wound care, and health and wellness checks pharmacy services; baby formula

Who: Open to all community members in need regardless of health insurance

Source: Maui County

Kaiser Permanente

Where:

First aid station at War Memorial Gym What: Limited medical services, pharmacy courier services Hours: 24/7



Mobile health vehicle at Lāhainā Gateway What: Limited medical services, pharmacy courier services, pediatric services, OB/GYN services every Friday beginning 8/18 Hours: 10 a.m.–4 p.m. daily



First aid stations at the Hyatt Regency Lāhainā, Lāhainā Ballroom and Napili Plaza What: Limited medical services, pharmacy courier services Hours: 10 a.m.–4 p.m. daily



Who: Open to Kaiser Permanente members and non-members at no cost

For details, visit at kp.org/hawaii

Source: Kaiser Permanente

Emergency Prescription Assistance Program

The Emergency Prescription Assistance Program (EPAP) helps uninsured people after disasters to be sure they still have the medicines and medical equipment they normally use to stay healthy. To enroll, call 1-855-793-7470 or visit https://aspr.hhs.gov/epap for more information from the U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services.

Hawai‘i CARES

Hawai‘i CARES 988 is a 24/7 support service for help with crisis, mental health, and substance abuse. If you, a family member (including keiki), or someone you know need confidential assistance with a trained crisis counselor, please call/text 988 (TTY 711) or visit the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline’s chat.

Medicaid Update

Med-QUEST under the DHS has paused all terminations and eligibility renewals. People who are already covered by Med-QUEST do not need to take any action at this time.

Their coverage will be maintained. We also have MQD staff, some Health Plan representatives and Kokua/community organizations on the ground at the War Memorial who can help with applications.

Health Advisory

The State Department of Health is urging caution for residents and business owners who are allowed to return to their properties in the Lāhainā area. Dangers include ash that may contain toxic and cancer-causing chemicals including asbestos, arsenic and lead and debris including broken glass, exposed electrical wires, nails, wood, plastics and other objects. Unstable buildings and structures may contain hazardous materials and could collapse and cause injury. For more information about recommendations for personal protective equipment including masks and associated hazards, go to https://health.hawaii.gov/news/newsroom/doh-advises-caution-for-residents-returning-to-west-maui-area/.

Unsafe Water Advisory

For residents in Lāhainā and Upper Kula areas, maps of affected areas in Upcountry and in Lāhainā were recently released on the county Department of Water Supply website. The advisory remains in effect for certain areas until further notice and states that residents should not drink and/or boil water. Bottled water should be used for all drinking, brushing teeth, ice making and food preparation until further notice. Residents are unable to treat the water in any way to make it safe. Drinking water sites are set up in many areas of Lāhainā and Kula.

Transportation Services

Roberts Hawai‘i When: Beginning 8/13, 8 a.m.–8 p.m. daily What: County shuttle service from Central Maui shelters to Central Maui shopping and medical locations How: Riders must call Roberts Hawaii for same-day reservations at (808) 871-4838 Note: Mobility devices accommodated. Luggage and bags will be limited to what can be carried Source: Maui County

Maui Economic Opportunity When: 8 a.m.–5 p.m. daily What: Free rides for medical appointments for those sheltering at South Maui Community Park Gymnasium and Hannibal Tavares Community Center How: Riders must call (808) 877-7651 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays to reserve a ride



Replacing State Identification

Where: Lāhainā Gateway Center

When: 9 a.m.–2p.m. daily

What: Maui Division of Motor Vehicles and Licensing is assisting those who need to replace their driver’s license or state identification cards. For more information, please call (808) 270-7363.

Gasoline

Minit Stop on Keawe Street in Lāhainā, Shell on Kapunakea Street in Lāhainā, Texaco Gas Station in Honokowai, and Kahana Gateway Shell are all open for gasoline.

Road Opening

Starting Wednesday, 8/16, the road to Lāhainā, Honoapiʻilani Highway at Maʻalaea will be open to all motorists daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Late-night access from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. is limited to West Maui residents, first responders, and West Maui employees.

With the opening of the Honoapiʻilani Highway, please consider allowing time for those who have the highest need for access, such as those seeking medical assistance, returning residents of West Maui, first responders, and essential workers.

The impact zone remains off-limits due to the active search and recovery efforts. Again, there may be debris on the road, and areas where traffic builds. Please be vigilant as you drive.

Hawaiʻi Fire Relief Housing Program

Filing Insurance Claims

Certain nonresident independent adjusters have been authorized to operate in Hawaii to assist those who have been affected by the fires. An insurance company, independent adjusting company, or producer should utilize the Emergency Independent Adjuster form to provide information on nonresident adjusters.

If you have sustained a loss, contact your agent or insurance company as soon as possible. File a claim with your agent or directly with your insurance company by visiting their website or calling their local or toll-free number. Keep the following in mind when contacting your agent or insurance company:

Ask whether the policy provides for additional living expense that covers temporary shelter expenses. Keep all hotel and meal receipts.

Ask if your policy covers the cost of housing as you rebuild.

Go over the claims procedure.

Review the forms you need to fill out.

Find out how much time you have to file the claim.

If you do not have a copy of your policy, ask if a copy can be emailed to you.

DCCA’s Insurance Division Consumer Resources contain more information on how to file a homeowners insurance claim.

Unemployment Benefits

On Saturday, August 12, 2023, at 7:00 a.m., the enhanced Unemployment Insurance (UI) Call Center expanded to include an option for those affected by the Maui Wildfires. Individuals can reach the call center at (808) 984-8400. Claims can also be filed online at huiclaims.hawaii.gov.

When individuals contact the UI Call Center, they will be presented with the option to select their desired language and then an option to file a claim. The first option is Option Zero, which is for those affected by the Maui Wildfires. Individuals can choose “0” to reach a UI employee who will assist them with filing their unemployment insurance claim via the telephone.

In recognition of the devastating Maui Wildfires, the requirements to make three job search contacts and register for work on HireNetHawaii are waived for only those affected. These waivers begin once the claim is filed. The UI Call Center will also be expanding its hours to seven days a week and operating from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily. The UI Call Center continues to offer interpreter services to limited English proficient individuals. Individuals can go to the Maui American Job Center in Wailuku to file their unemployment insurance claims using the computers there.

Financial Assistance for Cellular Services

AT&T Coverage

AT&T Postpaid & PREPAID customers in affected areas, will be waived overage charges to provide unlimited talk, text and data through August 16. In addition, their retail store in Kahului is open and serving customers. Store locations and hours are available at www.att.com/stores.

They are posting updates on their website at least daily, if not twice a day, especially as additional assets arrive on island and get deployed.

Source: AT&T

Verizon

Verizon-owned prepaid brands, including Straight Talk, Tracfone, Total by Verizon, Simple Mobile, Safelink, Walmart Family Mobile, Net10, GoSmart, and Page Plus, announced on August 10, 2023 that customers with Maui zip codes reaching their month-end service in the next four days, August 10-13, will have their service extended by another week.

In addition, Verizon is offering unlimited calling, texting and data for its prepaid and postpaid customers who live on Maui from August 10 to 23, 2023. This includes all prepaid and postpaid consumer and small business customers with Maui billing addresses.

Source: Verizon

Apply for Federal Disaster Assistance

FEMA

To apply for assistance, visit DisasterAssistance.gov or download the FEMA mobile app. Applicants can also call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362, with language translation services available. The helpline is open and available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, with no cost for Hawai‘i residents to call.

When applying for assistance, have the following information ready:

A current phone number where you can be contacted

Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are not staying

Your social security number

A general list of damage and losses

Banking information if you choose direct deposit

If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name

Survivors may be eligible to receive assistance for uninsured and underinsured damage and losses resulting from the Hawai‘i wildfires.

Take photos to document damage and begin cleanup and repairs to prevent further damage. Remember to keep receipts from all purchases related to the cleanup and repair.

Disaster assistance may include financial help with temporary lodging and home repairs, as well as other disaster-related expenses.

For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance visit: youtube.com/watch?v=LU7wzRjByhI&list=PL720Kw_OojlKOhtKG7HM_0n_kEawus6FC&index=6.

Source: FEMA

U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA)

SBA encourages homeowners, renters, businesses, and nonprofits to apply for low interest disaster loans. Businesses can apply for up to $2 million for physical damage or economic injury. You can get more information by calling the Honolulu office at (808) 541-2990 or visiting https://www.sba.gov/district/hawaii.

Energy Assistance

The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and Low-Income Home Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP), through its partner Maui Economic Opportunity (MEO), will be implementing disaster plans to include providing generators, gas tanks, gas, propane, bottled water, and water delivery to those who were displaced from their residences.

Rental Unit Inventory: Maui Economic Opportunity (MEO)

In anticipation of the need to house residents displaced by wildfires, MEO is seeking leads on available homes, units and rooms for rent on Maui to add to a housing inventory list. A 6-to-12 month lease is preferred. (KHON2)

MEO will act as a liaison between the client and landlord or Realtor. Payments will be made directly by MEO to the Realtor/landlord. Information collected include: (1) Number of units available; (2) whether units are pet-friendly; and whether they are ADA accessible. Those with available units may email Debbie Cabebe at [email protected] .

The Lana‘i-Lāhainā shopping shuttle, which runs every Tuesday, has been canceled indefinitely due to damage at Lāhainā Small Boat Harbor and to Expedition ferries and operations

Information for Military Veterans Affected by Wildfire

School Attendance

If your school is temporarily closed, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) will consider your attendance as continuous, and your benefits will not be affected.

Students using Chapter 33 (Post-9/11 GI Bill) or Chapter 35 (Survivors and Dependents Educational Assistance Program): As long as the enrollment was submitted prior to the recent disaster, no further action is necessary to continue to receive benefits.

Please contact our Education Call Center at 1-888-442-4551 (Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CST) for any questions about your GI Bill benefits. If you’re unable to contact us by phone, you can send us a secure inquiry through Ask VA.

Benefit Payments

If a veteran or beneficiary does not/cannot receive a benefits payment due to the effects of the natural disaster and indicates financial hardship, the contact center agents must request a one-time special payment address where a replacement payment can be sent.

VBA can issue a same-day EFT payment to affected veterans. To do this, the veteran needs to enroll in Direct Deposit.

If a veteran does not have a bank account into which they can receive direct deposit, VA has established the Veterans Benefits Banking Program (VBBP). Veterans can find more information about VBBP here.

Insurance

VA provides assistance to help ease the hardships of those affected. VA offers Instant Loan Approval online and expedited same-day processing for policy loans when veterans contact the call center.

The Office of Servicemembers’ Group Life Insurance (OSGLI) is following disaster alerts that are issued by each state department of insurance in the event of natural disaster. These alerts generally provide a moratorium on lapsing or extension of premium payments.

Veterans may call the Insurance Center at 1-800-669-8477 or OSGLI at 1-800-419-1473.

Source: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs