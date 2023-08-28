RSIPF searches for missing person in Malaita Province

Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) at Auki Police Station in Malaita Province are conducting a search for the body of a male person who had gone missing after a fishing trip near the Ramos Island on 22 August 2023.

Two male person were on a fishing trip in a white and blue stripe fibre canoe with a 40-horse powered engine. They were fishing near the Ramos Island when their fibre canoe got striked by a huge wave and damaged the canoe.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Malaita Province Superintendent Leslie Kili said one of the male person manage to swim ashore after the incident and alert relatives of what had happen and alert officers at Auki.

“Our officers left on police stabi craft to conduct a thorough search from Ramos island, Dai and northern side of Malaita,” PPC Kili said.

PPC Kili appealed to those living in villages along the northern coast to look out for the missing boy or report any unusual or suspicious sightings to the nearest police station.

“I ask all boat users and fishermen in Malaita Province to take precautionary measures when going out on a fishing or travelling to other islands during bad weather. Always adhere to warnings from responsible Authorities to avoid such incidents from happening,” PPC Kili said.

