CPLT provide Criminal investigation measure training course for Naha Police

CPLT provides Criminal investigation measure training course for Naha Police

Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) at Naha Police Stations participated in the Criminal investigation measures-training course provided by the China Police Liaison Team (CPLT) recently.

This Criminal investigation measure-training course covers the main investigation methods.

Officer Commanding Station (OCS) Naha police station Superintendent Henry Adi says, “Officer’s feedback with regards to the training is positive. This training course is very constructive and encouraged to deliver this same program to the entire provinces.”

“Officers really appreciate the training opportunity provided by the CPLT and should be the way forward for upcoming courses” says Superintendent Henry Adi.

CPLT criminal investigation expert Mr. Zheng Xiaoren says, “Criminal investigation measures are practical skill constantly summarized and refined during crime fighting.”

“Naha police officers’ experience in front line is important to further improve their investigation according to the local situation. There will be more specific designed courses expected from the CPLT,” says Mr Xiaoren

//End//

RSIPF Press