Tulagi Hospital received Ark Peace medical services

Some 110 patients from in and around Tulagi community have accessed the medical services offered by the Ark Peace specialized medical services at Tulagi hospital, Central Islands Province last week Thursday.

A team of eight specialists including a medical consultant (neurologist), a surgeon, an ophthalmologist, a dermatologist, a cardiologist, a general medicine consultant, a physio-medical rehabilitation consultant, and a pharmacist carried out health care services on 25th August.

Central Islands Provincial Health Director, Ms. Lorraine Satorara, said the team provided general outpatient services and specialized services for Tulagi catchment area.

The team also donated medical supplies for the hospital.

Director Satorara said the Tulagi hospital team has organized the flow of patients by accessing the outpatient triage, and patients were referred to various specialists for examination and treatment. The patients include mothers, fathers, the elderly, and children.

“The patients have expressed satisfaction with the medical treatments offered, as this has reduced their financial burden to travel to the National Referral Hospital to access these specialized services that were offered by this visiting team.

“Currently, Tulagi Hospital is without a medical officer, and the visit has offered an opportunity for both the patients and staff.

“The staff have learned a lot from the visiting team as a look-and-learn opportunity that adds value to their clinical knowledge and skills”, said Director Satorara.

She acknowledged the Ark Peace Team for their remarkable demonstration of commitment to providing health care access in underserved areas such as Tulagi, especially with these specialized services offered.

The local team hopes to receive another opportunity for such a visit in the future.

Ms Satorara extends her gratitude to the Government of China, the ambassador, and the Ark Peace medical team for their support of the health service delivery.

Ends////….

-MHMS Press