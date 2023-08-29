BRONZE STAR Now the Top Western and Top Horror Comic on All-New Crowdfunding Site
BRONZE STAR is currently in the top slot of both the horror genre and western comics genre on a recently launched comicbook crowdfunding platform
Bronze Star will go down in history as the greatest western graphic novel ever penned and drawn. Every panel, every bullet jumps right off the page and into eternity.”LAREDO, TEXAS, USA, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A ‘weird western’ called BRONZE STAR just became the number one horror comic on a recently launched crowdfunding website called Fund My Comic. The comic was written by Eisner-winning author Mike Baron, best known for his long-running stints on The Punisher at Marvel Comics and The Flash at DC Comics. The book is meticulously illustrated by another comics legend, artist Pat Broderick who co-created director James Gunn’s favorite comic series of all time, the Creature Commandos.
BRONZE STAR is a unique story that blends the werewolf mythos with a cowboy tale of the American west. It’s been described as ‘Sergio Leone meets H.P. Lovecraft’ and even Peter Brandvold, author of the popular Bloody Joe series of westerns, recently told the publisher that BRONZE STAR “will go down in history as the greatest western graphic novel ever penned and drawn,” adding that “every panel, every bullet jumps right off the page and into eternity."
"I'm a big fan of Sergio Leone and spaghetti westerns, and I've always wanted to do a story that combined those elements with horror," said Mike Baron on the Signal of Doom podcast. "I'm thrilled that people are responding so positively to the project. It's honestly the best work of Pat Broderick's career."
"I've been a huge fan of Mike's writing for years, and it's been a real pleasure to work with him on this project," said Broderick. "I think fans of both horror and westerns are really going to enjoy Bronze Star. I’ve put my heart and soul into every panel."
The project was crowdfunded on Kickstarter in just under 24 hours, breaking stretch goals that expanded the content, unlocked a deluxe hardcover artist edition, and much more. The book is still available on Indiegogo and Fund My Comic through the end of September.
"We're really excited to be working with Mike and Pat on Bronze Star," said Luke Stone, CEO of FundMyComic. "It's been great to see the response from fans. The book looks beautiful and we can't wait to see the final product."
As of this printing, Bronze Star is currently the number one horror comic and the number one western comic on Fund My Comic's website. The book is scheduled to be released to backers and supporters in late October 2023, but can still be pre-ordered at both FundMyComic.com and Indiegogo.com. Bronze Star is for mature readers due to scenes of intense violence, gore, and strong language.
