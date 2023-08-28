Level 42 AI Announces Development Partnership with Parts Express

LEVEL 42 AI, INC 4-square logo Level 42 AI™ dCoder XL

Vibroacoustic sensors and devices to hear the ‘unheard’ and feel the ‘unfelt’ without contact for early disease/failure detection using program synthesis and AI

At least 3 Nobel Prizes have been awarded for ideas accidentally or intentionally aimed at extraction of information from ‘noise’” — Shasha Jumbe

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Throughout the history of science and technology, new measurement techniques have inevitably led to new scientific breakthroughs. Notwithstanding, and no matter how strange it may seem, the state of healthy people, animals, places, and things is measured and studied much less well than diseased/failed states. There are many reasons for this. The main reasons being a lack of financial incentives and therefrom tools to measure healthy states. Times are changing.

Dayton Audio, a division of Parts Express International, Inc., a well-established source for audio and electronic parts and components and Level 42 AI, Inc. (Level 42 AI), pioneering easy-to-use, fast, and cost-effective solutions for quantitative health characterization, are announcing a research, development, and manufacturing partnership. As part of this partnership, Dayton Audio is infusing engineering, consulting, design and audio expertise into Level 42 AI point-of-need sensors and devices.

Living tissues are full of un-exploited data in the form of vibrations of different frequency. To extract full benefit of the democratization of artificial intelligence (AI) by ChatGPT and other emerging large language models, harvesting better and more informative datasets is increasingly the biggest challenge. Humans can only ‘hear’ sound and ‘feel’ vibrations within a limited frequency and energy range, respectively, leaving more than 90% of biosignal data produced by healthy hearts, lungs, and digestive tracts below the human hearing threshold. These data have been known for more than 4,000 years but have remained inaccessible for bedside and remote clinical diagnosis and decision-making. Until now. “In short, Level 42 AI’s vibroacoustic sensors and AI based solutions turn every healthcare provider into a ‘superclinician’ by enabling them to hear the ‘unheard’ and feel the ‘unfelt’ without contact for early disease/failure detection” remarks Shasha Jumbe, Co-founder and CEO of Level 42 AI. “Audio engineering and signal processing expertise from Dayton Audio is helping us reproducibly extract novel data ignored as ‘noise’ or is uncollectable by current instrumentation. These novel data enable us to deliver earlier detection/failure solutions when interpreted by our powerful algorithms”, he continues.

To which Brian Mitchell, Dayton Audio Business Development Manager adds, “Level 42 AI has taught us that music is the language of health and the universe. Parts Express is all about enhancing the audio experience. The opportunity to extend our reach into the inaudible is exciting for our growing enclave of health-conscious customers.”

“The idea of David vs. Goliath has no place in light of the real and present health, energy, and security challenges we are all facing today. As I see it, we need the supply chain muscle of the Goliaths, to accelerate the ingenuity of the Davids, and the sage wisdom of the Solomons to harness AI for the good of all, to accelerate the arrival of the coming Digital Age-of-the-Abundance,” says Jeffrey Stahl - President/CEO of Dayton Audio/Parts Express.

Parts Express, headquartered in Springboro, Ohio, has provided audio and electronic parts and accessories to the retail, commercial and manufacturing channels since their first catalog release in 1986.

NGK SPARK PLUG CO., LTD., headquartered in Nagoya, Japan, is a comprehensive ceramics processing manufacturer.

The Venture Lab Niterra Group is the global innovation and collaboration hub of NGK SPARK PLUG CO., LTD. Its mission is to develop innovative business solutions tackling tomorrow's challenges in the areas of medical, utilities, and mobility.

About Level 42 AI

Level 42 AI, Inc, a digital health company, is advancing professionals screen, detect, diagnose, and monitor people, animals, places, and things with its innovative suite of sensors, point-of-need devices, software, and explainable AI algorithms. Level 42 AI is being incubated by the Venture Lab Niterra Group in Santa Clara, California, with funding from the Department of Defense, US Air Force 59th Medical Wing, Schmidt Ventures, and others. For more information, visit www.level42.ai.

