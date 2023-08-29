Kristine Stewart joins Spur Reply as Senior Partner Evangelist
Spur Reply is thrilled to announce its recent hire, Kristine Stewart, as Senior Partner Evangelist.
We are thrilled Kristine is joining the firm...her unique set of skills will help our clients better achieve their go-to-market objectives and deliver outstanding customer and partner experiences.”BELLEVUE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Spur Reply welcomes Kristine Stewart as Senior Partner Evangelist.
— Richard Flynn, Partner and Chief Marketing Officer
Stewart is a partner strategy and success thought leader with an in-depth understanding of the unique needs of today’s evolving ecosystem-focused companies. An IT industry veteran, she is in the unique position to have held numerous executive leadership roles across sales, channels, business development, and marketing organizations.
Stewart’s new role will focus on driving Spur Reply’s business development efforts, alliance partnerships, and ecosystems consulting practice.
"We are thrilled Kristine is joining the firm," said Richard Flynn, partner and Chief Marketing Officer of Spur Reply. “She possesses an exceptional background spanning both the enterprise sector and the contemporary landscape of subscription and SaaS-based markets. Her unique set of skills will help our clients better achieve their go-to-market objectives and deliver outstanding customer and partner experiences."
Stewart brings a wealth of experience to the table. She most recently managed her own successful consulting firm and played a pivotal role in heading Cisco's Worldwide Commercial Alliances and Solutions team. Additionally, she spearheaded the Emerging Markets Commercial Sales organization at Cisco, overseeing a multi-billion-dollar sales theater. Stewart's background also includes holding key executive positions at Western Digital, Hitachi, and SMC. Additionally, she has spoken at numerous industry events and authored a plethora of white papers and blogs within the ecosystem and channel domain.
About Spur Reply
Spur Reply, part of the Reply group of companies, delivers go-to-market consulting that drives results that matter. Their mission is to help clients turn customer, partner, and employee experiences into competitive advantages.
In today’s competitive environment, traditional go-to-market strategies often fail due to siloed approaches and lack of thought partnership. Spur Reply’s end to end expertise, relentless client obsession, and disciplined and human approach bridges data, processes, and strategy to drive business results—empowering you to design innovative strategies, magnify audience engagement, accelerate business growth, increase partner effectiveness, and fuel execution excellence. For more information, please visit our website.
Jasmine Darakjy
Spur Reply
+1 425-885-0684
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn