Bridging Distances Securely: 1840 & Company Debuts VPN for Remote Talent
In a move to further enhance the security and efficiency of remote work, 1840 & Company introduces a secure VPN tailored for remote professionals worldwide.KANSAS CITY, KS, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 1840 & Company, a global leader in providing vetted remote talent through flexible hiring options, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest offering: a secure VPN service for the remote talent. This new addon is designed to equip remote professionals with secure access to company networks, ensuring unparalleled data protection, compliance, and a seamless connection experience.
As businesses increasingly adopt remote work models, the need for secure and reliable network access has never been more critical. Recognizing this, 1840 & Company's VPN service aims to bridge the gap between remote talent and company resources, offering encrypted connections across continents. This allows teams to collaborate without borders, ensuring that geographical location is no longer a barrier to productivity.
Key Features of the VPN Service
• Encrypted Access: Regardless of their geographical location, remote talent can securely access company resources. The VPN provides encrypted connections across continents, ensuring data integrity and protection against potential cyber threats.
• Optimized Bandwidth: With selective traffic tunneling, the VPN promises faster and more efficient connections. By focusing solely on essential data transfers, it reduces network congestion, ensuring tasks are completed swiftly.
• Advanced Threat Defense: Incorporating state-of-the-art routing and real-time threat detection, the VPN identifies and neutralizes malicious activity promptly, offering peace of mind to businesses and remote workers alike.
• One-Click Integration: Time is invaluable in today's fast-paced business environment. The VPN solution offers a hassle-free setup process, allowing remote workers to connect with just a single click.
• Industry Compliance: In sectors where compliance is paramount, the VPN ensures that all data transfers adhere to industry standards and regulations, such as GDPR and HIPAA.
Understanding VPNs: A Secure Bridge for 1840 Freelancers and Clients
VPNs, or Virtual Private Networks, serve as secure conduits for data transmission over the internet. When a user, such as a remote freelancer, connects to a VPN, their device establishes a secure line of communication with a designated VPN server, which then encrypts the user's data. This encryption transforms the data into an unreadable sequence, ensuring it remains impervious to cyber threats or unauthorized access. As this encrypted data traverses the internet, it remains shielded, preserving its integrity. Upon reaching its intended destination, like a client's server, the data is decrypted and becomes accessible. For 1840’s freelancers, this means they can securely access client resources, collaborate on projects, and share sensitive information without compromising security. 1840’s clients, in turn, gain peace of mind knowing that their data and projects are protected, fostering a trustful and efficient working relationship.
"We've always been at the forefront of remote work solutions, and this VPN service is a testament to our commitment to innovation," said Bryan DiGiorgio, CEO of 1840 & Company. "We understand the challenges businesses face in ensuring secure and efficient remote operations. Our VPN service is not just a solution; it's a promise to our clients that their remote talent can work seamlessly, securely, and efficiently."
Pricing and Availability
The VPN addon is available immediately and is currently priced at a low monthly rate per freelancer. Existing clients can contact their dedicated 1840 growth expert to add this service to their account. You can visit the company's VPN service page for more information on the current price and to get started.
About 1840 & Company
Based in Overland Park, KS, with an international office in Metro Manila, Philippines, 1840 & Company has been a pioneer in providing scalable remote workforce solutions through outsourcing, freelancers, and direct placement. With a mission to assist businesses in finding, hiring, and paying top-tier remote talent from over 150 countries, they have revolutionized the way companies approach remote work. Their comprehensive solutions, ranging from dedicated freelancers to traditional outsourcing, have made them a trusted partner for businesses worldwide. Visit www.1840andco.com to learn more.
Jay Douglas
1840 & Company
jayd@1840andco.com