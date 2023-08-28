AEROS UNVEILS THE FUTURE OF PROJECT CARGO TRANSPORT AT BREAKBULK AMERICAS 2023

Breakbulk Americas 2023 The Aeroscraft Cargo Bay Opening

Aeros Corporation (Aeros), the innovative leader in zero-emission transportation, proudly announces its participation in Breakbulk Americas 2023.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Aeros Corporation (Aeros), the innovative leader in zero-emission transportation, proudly announces its participation in Breakbulk Americas 2023, the premier trade event for the project cargo and breakbulk industry.

Aeros, driven by its mission to extend current air logistics limit, has pioneered the Aeroscraft eVBA, a state-of-the-art, eco-friendly airship that promises to revolutionize global logistics and e-Commerce. This Electric Zero-Emission Variable Buoyancy Cargo Airship operates upon its signature Vertical Take Off and Landing (VTOL) system, enabling pick-up and drop-off during hover mode and delivery to area without adequate infrastructure. The Aeroscraft doubtlessly makes strides towards a more efficient and eco-friendly transportation era.

Regarded as a strong tool for project cargo, the Aeroscraft eVBA boasts an unique multifold, underneath cargo bay opening, often referred to as the "bomb bay door". This distinctive feature allows for the seamless transportation of both oversized equipment and low-density cargo, significantly enhancing the flexibility and adaptability of cargo missions.

The Aeroscraft’s models, ML866 and ML868, are notably impressive in their capabilities:

ML866: Features a 264,000 cubic ft cargo volume with the capacity to transport up to 66 tons.

ML868: Comes with a colossal 1,043,100 cubic ft cargo volume, designed to handle loads up to 250 tons.

"At Breakbulk Americas 2023, Aeros proudly debuts the Aeroscraft to the project cargo industry. Our game-changing airship showcases the next era of sustainable heavy cargo transport. We're thrilled to introduce its innovative capabilities to industry leaders and look forward to shaping the future of air freight together." — Igor Pasternak, CEO of Aeros.

Attendees are warmly invited to the Aeros booth R06 to experience the future of cargo transport and discover the profound impact the Aeroscraft eVBA can have on reshaping the transportation landscape.

To learn more, about Aeros, visit www.Aeroscraft.com

Media contact please reach us at kelly.tsang@aeros.email

About Aeros:

Aeros is dedicated to the development, manufacturing, and operation of Aeroscraft's Electric Zero-Emission Variable Buoyancy Cargo Airships, which revolutionize carbon-free, fifth dimensional logistics transportation. Our mission is to mitigate climate change by creating a global-reach vertical-lift system that does not rely on ground infrastructure and effectively addresses climate-related threats.

About Aeroscraft eVBA:

The Aeroscraft is a state-of-the-art, eco-friendly airship developed by Aeros. This electrical variable buoyancy airship (eVBA) operates with zero emissions, making it a sustainable solution for global logistics and eCommerce. With its disruptive technology, the Aeroscraft eVBA represents a significant leap in vertical transportation technology and is poised to redefine traditional freight and transportation methods.