GetHairMD™ Adds Award-Winning Entrepreneur Ishveen Jolly to its Business Advisory Board
Jolly is CEO and founder of OpenSponsorship, the largest and smartest community of professional athletes and brands.
Ishveen's extensive knowledge and experience in the sports marketing industry will play an important role in strengthening our partner practices' sales and overall business performance”SOUTHLAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- GetHairMD™, a leading provider of innovative hair restoration solutions, is thrilled to announce it has added Ishveen Jolly to its Business Advisory Board. Jolly is CEO and founder of OpenSponsorship, the largest and smartest community of professional athletes and brands. Among her many awards and features, Jolly has been featured on Inc’s Top 100 Female Founders list in 2019, Forbes 30 Under 30 Sports List, ESPN Industry Expert 2020 List, CIO Top Female Entrepreneurs, 2019 Stevie Award Entrepreneur of the Year and Aspioneer Top Women Leaders 2020.
Jolly's appointment to the Business Advisory Board is a major coup for GetHairMD™. She is a respected figure in the sports marketing industry and her experience will be invaluable to the company as GetHairMD™ continues to expand its marketing reach connecting athletes to its brand and the brands of their physician partners.
"I am honored to join the Business Advisory Board of GetHairMD," Ishveen Jolly remarked. "The hair restoration industry has had a long and successful history with sports personalities. Connecting the GetHairMD proven suite of hair restoration solutions with the perfect sports and influencer personality will help their partner practices achieve unparalleled success while serving a major need in the industry.."
Jolly's appointment to the Business Advisory Board is another example of GetHairMD’s™ commitment to the growth of its brand and partner practices. With her experience and expertise, the company is well-positioned to succeed in the years to come.
"We are excited to add Ishveen to our Business Advisory Board," said Trace Herchman, Senior VP, Business Development GetHairMD™. "Her extensive knowledge and experience in the sports marketing industry will play an important role in strengthening our partner practices' sales and overall business performance."
About GetHairMD™:
GetHairMD™ is a network of experienced physicians knowledgeable in all form and causes of hair loss.
GetHairMD™ is the one-stop shop for all hair loss solutions. These solutions range from FDA-cleared non-invasive treatments such as in office clinical laser hair growth treatments, at home laser therapies, prescription topicals, and PRF to minimally invasive hair grafting. Along with the hair loss solutions we provide today, we constantly stay ahead of the technological curve and look forward to announcing additional cutting-edge solutions soon. For example, we are one of the first in the United States to offer FDA-cleared TransDermal Infusion for hair loss, which drives our pharmaceutical grade serum into the scalp for optimal results.
GetHairMD™ has grown from a single location in Southlake, TX to 15 locations nationally.
For more information about GetHairMD™, please visit our website at www.gethairmd.com.
About OpenSponsorship:
OpenSponsorship is the world's largest and smartest marketing platform with a community of thousands of professional athletes and brands. OpenSponsorship is democratizing and digitizing the marketing process by making it accessible, transparent and data driven. Using analytics, actionable insights, AI based matching and proprietary ROI information, brands are now able to search for the perfect influencer, create authentic relationship, manage the entire process and track the marketing results all on one tech-platform.
Our community consists of 15,000+ professional athletes, covering 160 sports, in 120 countries, with brands from all industries, geographies and size. Today if you’re a marketing executive for a Fortune 100 brand, owner of a small family run business, or entrepreneur launching a startup, differentiating your company by authentically creating connections with customers through sponsorship, story-telling and social are no longer a nice to have, they are a must to have.
For more information about OpenSponsorship, please visit its website at www.opensponsorship.com.
