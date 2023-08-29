Saraswati Learning Center Achieves Milestone as the First Certified Autism Center™ in Indonesia

Saraswati Learning Center becomes Indonesia's first Certified Autism Center™, a credential granted by IBCCES

JAKARTA, INDONESIA , August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Saraswati Learning Center has become Indonesia's first Certified Autism Center™. The credential, granted by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES), validates the center's commitment to providing better support and enhancing learning outcomes for autistic students.

To receive the Certified Autism Center™ designation, Saraswati Learning Center met IBCCES stringent requirements, such as dedication to serving autistic individuals, having at least 80% of student-facing staff trained and certified, and a commitment to engage in specialized autism training on an ongoing basis.

“Certification as an autism learning center isn't just a validation of expertise; it's a commitment to transforming lives. With each certification earned, we amplify our impact, creating a brighter future for those who thrive within the spectrum of possibilities,” shared Mrs. Reshma Wijaya, Founder and Director of Saraswati Learning Center.

In addition to certification, the center's infrastructure promotes inclusivity with wide corridors and wheelchair-friendly facilities. Sensory rooms in every classroom cater to diverse learning needs. Individualized Education Plans (IEPs) and adaptive learning materials ensure tailored education. To further enhance academic experiences, the center provides adaptive learning materials and offers adaptive sports, like bocce, tailored to student abilities. Faculty and support staff are well-prepared with specialized training in inclusive practices and Basic Life Support, including first aid and CPR. Team members on staff are proficient in sign language for students with hearing impairments.

Saraswati Learning Center also offers a comprehensive therapy wing, providing occupational, speech, and behavioral therapy services to enhance functional skills and independence. Collaboration between parents, teachers, and therapists remains at the core of its educational approach.

"We are proud to honor Saraswati Learning Center as the first Certified Autism Center™ in Indonesia. IBCCES certification programs are a vital step in advancing the knowledge and capabilities of organizations that support autistic individuals," expressed Myron Pincomb, IBCCES Board Chairman. "We hope this achievement inspires more education, healthcare, and community organizations across the country to follow suit and create inclusive spaces that cater to the diverse needs of these individuals."

For more than 20 years, IBCCES has been the industry leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for education, health care, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES provides evidence-based training and certification programs created in conjunction with clinical experts and autistic individuals. They provide professionals with a better understanding of how to communicate and interact with individuals with cognitive differences or sensory needs, industry best practices, and the latest research in these areas.

About Saraswati Learning Center

Located in central Jakarta, our special needs school stands as a beacon of hope and opportunity for children with diverse learning abilities. Nestled amidst friendly environment, the school's physical environment fosters a sense of tranquility and safety for both students and staff.

In addition to academic excellence, our school places a strong emphasis on a fully equipped therapy wing offers essential services like occupational, speech, and behavioral therapy, aiming to enhance the children's functional skills and independence.

About IBCCES

Committed to providing The Global Standard For Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

