BCYF to Host Two September Lifeguard Hiring Events

Boston Centers for Youth & Families (BCYF) is hosting two additional free lifeguard hiring events on Monday, September 11 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, September 16 from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the BCYF Mason Pool in Roxbury. Any Boston residents with valid lifeguard certification who are interested in working as a lifeguard at a BCYF pool are invited to attend one of the events. BCYF previously announced two lifeguard hiring events on August 28 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (also being held at the Mason Pool) and one held on August 23.

The lifeguard hiring events will combine all the necessary steps to become a lifeguard for a City of Boston pool in one location. These include a swim evaluation, skill evaluation, interview, and paperwork processing. Full-time and part-time positions are available as well as Head Lifeguard positions.

BCYF lifeguard positions start at $22/hour and all lifeguards, even those who work part-time hours, are eligible for all the benefits available to City of Boston employees, including generous health, dental and retirement benefits as well as paid vacation. With pools located in almost every neighborhood of Boston, working at a BCYF pool is a great way to serve your community.

Interested candidates must be at least 18 years old and should bring the following: at least two references, contact information we can follow up on, a state ID or license, and American Red Cross Lifeguard Certification. Proof of Boston residency will be required later in the application process. We recommend signing up at this link: bit.ly/BCYFLifeguardHiringEvent. However walkins are welcome. If you are interested and can’t stop by, more information about lifeguarding at BCYF as well as the link to apply can be found at Boston/gov/BCYF-Aquatics.

BCYF Mason Pool is located at 159 Norfolk Ave in Roxbury. Parking is available next to the pool or on nearby streets or it’s a short walk up Proctor Street from any of the buses that serve Massachusetts Avenue.

The City of Boston is working across departments to renovate several city-owned pools following years of disinvestment. Over the last 3 months, the City has reopened the BCYF Paris Street Pool in East Boston and the BCYF Hennigan Pool in Jamaica Plain. The BCYF Paris Street Pool reopening was the result of a $10.2 million investment. More pools will be reopened in the coming months and this hiring event is seeking lifeguards to help staff them and other BCYF pools.

Lifeguard recruitment and pool renovations are part of Mayor Wu’s Swim Safe initiative, a commitment to support Boston residents’ safety around water.

ABOUT BCYF

Boston Centers for Youth & Families (BCYF) is the City of Boston’s largest youth and human service agency. BCYF operates 35 community centers in Boston that offer a variety of engaging and enriching programs for people of all ages created through community input and need. BCYF also oversees many citywide programs.