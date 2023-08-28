Minerva Surgical to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference
SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Minerva Surgical, Inc. (Nasdaq: UTRS), a woman’s health company focused on solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women, announced today that its management team will present at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference. The presentation will be available on-demand for registered participants through the H.C. Wainwright conference portal starting at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Monday, September 11, 2023.
About Minerva Surgical, Inc.
Minerva Surgical is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing minimally invasive solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women. The Company has established a broad product line of commercially available, minimally invasive alternatives to hysterectomy, which are designed to address the most common causes of Abnormal Uterine Bleeding (AUB) in most uterine anatomies. The Minerva Surgical solutions can be used in a variety of medical treatment settings and aim to address the drawbacks associated with alternative treatment methods and to preserve the uterus by avoiding unnecessary hysterectomies.
Investor Relations Contact
Caroline Corner
