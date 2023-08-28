BCG Learning Solutions Rebrands to Access to Growth Learning Solutions: A New Era of Empowerment in Learning and Dev
BCG Learning Solutions is thrilled to announce its transformational rebranding as Access to Growth Learning Solutions.
This rebranding reflects our ongoing commitment to empowering learners worldwide, opening doors to new opportunities, and enabling their journey toward personal and professional growth.”CHICAGO, IL, USA, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BCG Learning Solutions Rebrands to Access to Growth Learning Solutions: A New Era of Empowerment in Learning and Development
— Madalina Dyson
BCG Learning Solutions, a trailblazer in the realm of learning and development, is thrilled to announce its transformational rebranding as Access to Growth Learning Solutions. The new name marks an exciting chapter in the company's journey, reflecting its commitment to providing enhanced learning experiences, broader access, and unparalleled growth opportunities for individuals and organizations.
Under the new trade name, Access to Growth Learning Solutions continues its mission to empower professionals and organizations across industries to achieve their highest potential. The rebranding aligns with the company's vision of creating a platform that offers more than education – it's about opening doors to growth, innovation, and advancement.
Madalina Dyson, Public Relations Coordinator at Access to Growth Learning Solutions, emphasized the significance of the rebranding: "Our new trade name, Access to Growth Learning Solutions, encapsulates our core belief that growth should be accessible to all. With this rebranding, we are reiterating our commitment to empowering learners, enabling them to access top-notch learning resources, connecting with peers, and achieving their professional aspirations."
Access to Growth Learning Solutions will continue to deliver a diverse range of evidence-based programs, customizable workshops, and interactive learning experiences. The company's unwavering dedication to offering high-quality education remains steadfast as it embarks on this exciting new phase.
The rebranding is accompanied by an updated visual identity, which reflects the company's evolution while retaining the essence of its commitment to growth, empowerment, and excellence.
"We invite our partners, clients, and the entire learning community to join us in celebrating this transformation," said Madalina Dyson. "Access to Growth Learning Solutions is more than a name change – it's a promise to continue nurturing a culture of learning that propels individuals and organizations forward."
The official launch of Access to Growth Learning Solutions is scheduled for August 31, 2023. The company's website, accessible on August 31, 2023, at myatg.org, will provide visitors with comprehensive information about the rebranding, enhanced offerings, and the organization's continued commitment to excellence in learning and development.
About Access to Growth Learning Solutions:
Access to Growth Learning Solutions, formerly known as BCG Learning Solutions, is a leading provider of learning and development solutions designed to empower individuals and organizations with the tools they need to succeed. With a diverse range of evidence-based programs, customizable workshops, and interactive learning experiences, Access to Growth Learning Solutions is dedicated to fostering growth, innovation, and advancement for all.
Media Contact:
Madalina Dyson
Public Relations Coordinator
Access to Growth Learning Solutions
Email: press@myatg.org
Phone: +1 (847) 220-7062
###
Access to Growth Learning Solutions, formerly BCG Learning Solutions, is excited to unveil its new trade name and visual identity. The rebranding marks a significant step in the company's journey to empower individuals and organizations through enhanced learning experiences and broader access to growth opportunities.
Madalina Dyson
Access to Growth Learning Solutions
+1 847-220-7062
press@myatg.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok