ClearGov Earns Coveted Spot On The Inc. 5000 List For Third Consecutive Year
ClearGov was ranked 819 on the list with 724% revenue growth since 2019, reflecting the hard work and dedication of its team and continued support of customers.
— Chris Bullock, CEO and Co-founder of ClearGov
To be eligible for inclusion on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list, companies must:
-- Have generated revenue by March 31, 2019
-- Have generated at least $2 million in revenue in 2022
-- Be privately held, for profit; based in the U.S., and independent (not a subsidiary or division of another company
ClearGov's consistent recognition on the Inc. 5000 list highlights its commitment to driving transparency, efficiency, and data-driven decision-making within the public sector. Since the launch of its first government software solution in 2015, ClearGov has revolutionized the way governments communicate their financial data to constituents, enabling citizens to better understand how tax dollars are being used and fostering greater trust between governments and their communities.
"We are thrilled to be recognized by Inc. 5000 for the third year in a row. This achievement reflects the hard work and dedication of our team as well as the continued trust and support of our customers," said Chris Bullock, CEO and Co-founder of ClearGov. "As ClearGov celebrates this accomplishment, the company looks forward to helping more public sector agencies with tools that enhance transparency, drive civic engagement and internal efficiency, ultimately leading to stronger communities across the nation."
In addition to its full suite of Budget Cycle Management solutions, ClearGov recently launched ClearForms, an online forms tool that automates workflows and eliminates paper processes, and ClearPlans, a strategic planning tool that helps public entities create, execute, and track any type of plan.
Within the past year, the company was also honored with a Silver Stevie award, its seventh consecutive GovTech award, and a ChurnHero award for improving its customer onboarding process. New strategic partnerships further strengthened the company's positioning, and ClearGov was named the preferred solution for several state county associations as an extension of its exclusive partnership with NACo. ClearGov also became an ASBO International Affinity Partner, reinforcing its dedication to supporting school business professionals and ensuring efficient financial management within educational institutions.
For more information about ClearGov and its solutions, please visit https://www.cleargov.com.
About ClearGov
ClearGov® is the leading provider of public sector technology solutions to help local organizations of every size simplify their budgeting and licensing processes. ClearGov’s Budget Cycle Management solution helps local governments modernize and streamline their entire budgeting process. Its ClearForms platform modernizes any paper or PDF-based workflow process. ClearGov solutions are utilized successfully by more than 900 agencies, and are powerful and affordable enough to support local governments of every size. For more information, visit www.cleargov.com.
