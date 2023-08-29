Qnergy to demonstrate electricity generation from a closed landfill
Qnergy announces a power generator installation at a closed Utah landfill that will eliminate methane emissions and generate electricity.OGDEN, UT, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Landfills, both operational and closed, emit methane into the atmosphere. According to the EPA, landfill gas comprises approximately 50% methane and 50% carbon dioxide, along with other organic compounds. Thus, potent greenhouse gases are emitted at every landfill location, despite its current activity. In fact, municipal solid waste landfills are responsible for about 14% of U.S. methane emissions, per the EPA’s 2021 reporting.
These emissions are managed through intricate piping systems that allow for the capture and venting of methane and other associated landfill gases. Gases may be vented, flared, or compressed to mitigate emissions; however, these solutions typically do not scale down to smaller landfills, require regular maintenance, and can have high operating costs. With over 2,000 landfills across the U.S., a scalable and reliable solution is essential to eliminate methane emissions.
The Weber County Economic Development office has partnered with leading methane abatement solution provider Qnergy to deploy the first system in Utah that will convert landfill gas emissions into electricity and heat. With a proven track record in the oil and gas industry, Qnergy’s PowerGen is a Free Piston Stirling Engine generator that converts methane from any source, including landfills, into utility-grade electricity. The PowerGen is ideal for remote locations as it has no rotating parts and promises 100% methane destruction with minimal maintenance requirements.
Of the more than 55 landfills in Utah, Weber County has two that are closed, but still emitting methane. The partnership was formed as a pilot project for transforming otherwise vented methane into usable electricity. Located on the outskirts of Fort Buenaventura park, the PowerGen will utilize landfill gas to bring electricity to the park while eliminating potent and harmful methane emissions.
Stephanie Russell, Weber County Economic Development Director, says “the County is thrilled to work with Ogden-based Qnergy on this project. Our goal is to expand these efforts to the other landfills in the county and throughout the state.”
“Qnergy is continuing to deploy generators in hard to abate distributed methane sectors, such as closed landfills,” says Ory Zik, CEO of Qnergy. “The Weber County landfill project is a great opportunity to deploy the technology in the county in which we operate.”
The Weber County landfill project is expected to officially launch this September.
About Qnergy: Qnergy was founded on a compelling dual vision of converting otherwise wasted methane into useful energy and providing reliable power anywhere anytime. Our products do just that, turning waste methane into a source of clean, reliable electricity. In the process, we are helping define a new chapter in the emerging circular economy and partnering with our customers on their ESG goals and journeys to net zero.
Jackie Copeland
Qnergy, inc.
email us here