YouTeam launches an AI-powered assistant for vetting software developers and making better hiring decisions

— Yurij Riphyak

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, USA, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- YouTeam, a marketplace for hiring remote engineering talent backed by Y Combinator, is launching i1, an AI-powered assistant that helps create a customized vetting process tailored to a company's needs with just a few clicks.

The assistant takes the company's specific requirements and vision of the ideal candidate, and creates individual tech skills assessments, coding tasks, and questions about the candidate's personality. The vetting process is then used to shortlist matching candidates from YouTeam's talent pool of 50,000 engineers.

YouTeam's i1 uses deep learning to adjust software developer screening to the company's standards and make the hiring workflow transparent. Tech founders and hiring managers can review and edit generated questions and tasks or ask the assistant to create more questions.

After YouTeam advisors verify candidate responses, the company receives recommended candidates with a summary and detailed description of their performance in each part of the vetting. They will also have access to recordings of the interview and coding sessions.

Before the development of i1, the YouTeam platform focused on a personalized matching process with the help of matching experts who vetted and shortlisted candidates based on job requirements. With the release of i1, YouTeam gives customers more control over the vetting part, making it more accurate, transparent, and faster.

The i1 assistant demo was first presented at the LeadDev London conference, where engineering leaders gave positive early feedback. 77% of respondents believe that i1 could improve their developer hiring practices. They cited the benefits of a simple and transparent workflow, as well as the tool's ability to manage the vetting process for a specific role without the need to be actually involved in it.

“Engineering leaders' time is limited and expensive. Hiring and vetting is never a top priority for them – so they delegate it to the recruitment department or external recruiters — only to end up wasting tons of time on irrelevant candidates.

i1 saves engineering leaders the time they currently waste on irrelevant candidates by enabling them to generate a vetting process tailored to a particular job description and their company's unique standards. What’s more, a comprehensive summary and insights into each candidate enable engineering leaders' data-driven hiring decisions.” – says Yurij Riphyak, the founder of YouTeam.

The assistant was released for open beta testing in August 2023.