Entrepreneurs Thrive Here: JB Tyler Marketing & Consulting Celebrates Global Entrepreneurship Week November 13-19, 2023

"I'm convinced that about half of what separates successful entrepreneurs from the non-successful ones is pure perseverance." ” — -Steve Jobs (American business magnate)

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- JB Tyler Marketing & Consulting marks Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW) on November 13-19 by supporting entrepreneurs, non-profits and small to mid-size businesses with their Press Release distribution services. The theme for #GEW2023 is "Entrepreneurs Thrive Here", with more than 1,000 activities planned across the country to fully display the nation's entrepreneurial and innovative spirit. The founder of JB Tyler Marketing & Consulting, LLC, Glenna Gonzalez, has over 20 years of experience in the Marketing and Business Development space, helping clients and businesses grow, transform, and thrive, having marketed for national and international organizations. She is an award-winning business development professional who has achieved amazing results for the businesses and clients she has served.

The Global Entrepreneurship Week movement celebrates and empowers entrepreneurs in every country and community worldwide – particularly those who face challenges and barriers or may have never considered the rewards and possibilities of entrepreneurship. Each November, 10 million people participate in tens of thousands of activities, competitions and events that inspire them to act. These activities give them the knowledge, experience, and connections they need to succeed. GEW is an international movement, organized by the Global Entrepreneurship Network and powered by the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation with support from strategic partners. To view a list of events and participating organizations, or to learn more about Global Entrepreneurship Week, visit www.gew.co. Join the conversation online using #GEW2023 and #EntrepreneursThriveHere.

JB Tyler Marketing & Consulting is currently collaborating with entrepreneurs for a campaign starting soon and that will end on the last day of Global Entrepreneurship Week , November 19th ,offering their Press Release Distribution Services Free for as many non-profits as possible and at affordable rates for others. Area businesses are invited to participate and share stories, events, promotions, videos, and websites they would like to present for their own promotional purposes in a Press Release to celebrate this exciting week. Since gathering pertinent information takes time and preparation, the planning and services are being implemented now. The company expects hundreds of interested area businesses to participate. For the last two years, JB Tyler Marketing & Consulting, LLC has been the community organizer for GEW for Morrisville, NC, organizing and assisting with area activities for this important week in November.

Businesses are finding that Press Releases have helped them share and build their brand by establishing credibility and increasing customer engagement. Press Releases help build SEO traffic on Google, where a business can be exposed to a greater audience. Some Press Releases get published on Google News, AP News, NBC, FOX, ABC, CBS, and over 100 plus affiliates including tv and radio. These Press Releases can be easily shared on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter to further brand and market businesses.

Below is a video of Jonathan Ortmans, founder, and president of the Global Entrepreneurship Network, announcing the beginning of GEW 2021. While this video was done some time ago, he shares the meaning of what GEW really is. This year in 2023, our theme is “Entrepreneurs Thrive Here”. Let’s get ready for #GEW2023.



