Billboard Chart Topper Kendra Erika - Using Her Voice to Take Power Back - Her Way

Billboard Chart Topper Kendra Erika Launches New Music Video For Instant Fan Favorite "Have My Way With You"

Alih and I value ourselves as women in the industry... We both have had our share of male encounters ...that led us to those "ah-ha" moments of waking up and using our voices to take the power back.” — Kendra Erika, American Singer/ Songwriter/ Actress

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Billboard chart topper Kendra Erika launches a fantastic music video for her hot new single, "Have My Way With You". Erika continues to deliver for fans as her latest pop anthem has an unstoppable and infectious beat with playful flirty lyrics. “Have My Way With You” has become an instant club favorite and is resonating worldwide, including with Kendra’s large LGBTQ following. The gorgeous new video was directed by well-known Turkish director and filmmaker Tolga Katas who has stayed true to his signature style in creating a sensual environment for this female empowering song. Katas additionally carries producer credits alongside Erika and video love interest, Alejandro.

"Have My Way With You" is her fifth single for 2023, written by singer Erika, Grammy nominated producer and composer, Luigi Lugo Gonzalez, whose credits include music icons Janet Jackson, Madonna and Barbra Streisand, and rock music singer, songwriter Grammy nominated Alih Jeh, who has written for Ricky Martin, Jessica Simpson and Paulina Rubio, to name a few. The magnitude of these writers created a whimsical, yet compelling message of taking back your power confidently and in style. Gonzalez previously worked with Erika on "So Fly" and continues to develop and grow with Kendra in her story telling.

"We wanted to create something playful, danceable, and pulsating," said Erika. "Alih and I value ourselves as women in the industry. We have different backgrounds and styles, but we vibe so well in that radiant sense. We both have had our fair share of male encounters both professionally and romantically that have led us to those "ah-ha" moments of waking up and using our voices to take the power back." – Kendra Erika

Erika has a combined number of 1mm+ streams for her music from 2022-2023. Her popularity for in-demand live performance continues to rise. Kendra has opened for numerous international pop artists, including Pop and R&B hitmaker Jason Derulo. Other performances include Space Coast Freestyle Fest that also featured freestyle icon Shannon, The Manor Complex in Florida and the infamous Tea Dance in NYC, which held previous headliners Bette Midler and Lady Gaga.

ABOUT KENDRA ERIKA

Singer, songwriter and actress Kendra Erika, has been a siren charting powerhouse by scoring a total of five Billboard Top Ten dance hits and hitting #1 on the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart in 2019 with !Self-Control”. The song was produced by Grammy Award winning producer Damon Sharpe and Eric Sanicola, who put a fresh and futuristic new age twist on the1984 pop/ dance hit by Laura Branigan. The track surpassed the success of the original song by reaching #1 on the Billboard Hot Dance Club Play chart. As one of the biggest dance hits of the year, this ensured her a coveted spot on the chart"s Year End Top 30. Coming off the success of her dance hit, Kendra tapped into her love of the classics with a recent remake of "WitchCraft". She along with Ralph Johnson and Myron McKinley from Earth, Wind and Fire, won the award for Best Producer/ Production from the Hollywood Independent Music awards for their recording of Frank Sinatra's "Witchcraft".

Kendra"s most recent release “Thriller Killer” has already amassed more than 1.2 million views on YouTube and was in heavy rotation on MTV, while continuing to gain airplay on US radio. The Cahill remix of "Thriller Killer" peaked at #2 on the UK’s Music Week’s commercial pop club chart in April. The latest single, "Have My Way With You", provides the perfect energetic vibe for dancefloors worldwide.

This rising star is currently filming a movie with film producer Ciro Dapagio, who is best known for his award-winning raw story-telling films. Cherry Picker will be based on true live events that took place in Hollywood.

Kendra currently splits her time in LA and South Florida.

Kendra Erika - Have My Way With You (Official Video)