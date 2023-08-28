Statewide trout stocking highlights for September 2023

Many of Idaho’s lakes and ponds are soon going to be bolstered with Idaho Fish and Game stocking roughly 104,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout this September. Wondering if the stocking trucks are going to be backing up to your favorite fishing hole? We asked our Fish and Game hatchery staff to boil down some of the most notable stocking highlights coming to your local fishery this month.

Many of these fisheries highlighted below are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth (under 14) fish for free. Go to Fish and Game's online vendor to buy a license.

Fishing for stocked rainbow trout can be a great way to introduce budding anglers to the sport by using simple, inexpensive setups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like PowerBait® or Crave, placed either near the bottom or below a bobber; and as anglers know, there’s nothing quite like a trout fighting on the end of your line. The Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs.

Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a 2022-2024 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet – available at any Idaho Fish and Game office or most sporting goods stores statewide – or download online to look at season dates, special regulations and bag limits.

September 2023 Fish Stocking Highlights

Panhandle Region

Elsie Lake – 900 rainbow trout

This lake offers excellent fishing for anglers of all levels, and you will also find a beautiful setting. It's a drive-to mountain lake, but the road is mountainous and rough.

Gene Day Pond – 1,000 rainbow trout

Also known as Osburn Pond, this water is stocked regularly so catch rates should be good.

Lower Glidden Lake – 900 rainbow trout

This is a beautiful drive-to alpine lake. It's a great spot for anglers of all levels and a scenic choice for small watercraft (electric motors only).

Clearwater Region

Campbells Pond – 1,000 rainbow trout

This is a scenic forest pond where anglers can expect solid catch rates. Good fishing can be had from the bank with several docks, including one handicap-accessible dock.

Fenn Pond – 1,600 rainbow trout

If you visit the Selway River and are looking for a good place to harvest some rainbows for dinner, check out this pond! The boardwalk and fishing dock offer easy access.

Hordemann Pond – 800 rainbow trout

This pond is located in Moscow at Kiwanis Park.

Southwest Region (Nampa)

Boise River, Strawberry Glen to Barber Dam – 2,160 rainbow trout

Boise River, Middleton to Eagle Road – 2,160 rainbow trout

The Boise River offers miles of fishing in one of the finest urban trout rivers in the country!

Lowman Ponds – 600 rainbow trout

Enjoy good mountain fishing along the South Fork Payette River.

Marsing Pond – 450 rainbow trout

This pond is located off Highway 55 below the Snake River bridge.

Riverside Pond – 900 rainbow trout

A quiet neighborhood pond right off the Boise Greenbelt, this pond is tucked into the trees off Glenwood Road and offers good bank fishing and a large fishing dock.

Settlers Park Pond – 250 rainbow trout

This small neighborhood pond offers easily accessible fishing within Settlers Park in Meridian.

Southwest Region (McCall)

Fischer Pond – 500 rainbow trout

Tucked into a city park, this pond provides good bank fishing. The pond is the cornerstone of a cooperative community effort.

Horsethief Reservoir – 7,500 rainbow trout

This reservoir has everything for a memorable fishing trip — a beautiful lake in the trees, good fishing and camping.

Meadow Creek Pond – 500 rainbow trout

Also known as Kimberland Meadows Pond, this is a beautiful little pond nestled in the lush New Meadows valley next to the Little Salmon River.

Magic Valley Region

Dierkes Lake – 4,500 rainbow trout

This pond is conveniently located inside Shoshone Falls Park near Twin Falls. This county park also features hiking, fishing docks and picnic areas.

Dog Creek Reservoir – 2,000 rainbow trout

Located in Gooding County, check out this video to learn what to expect from this high desert reservoir.

Freedom Park Pond – 1,000 rainbow trout

Located in Burley, this trout pond was built with young anglers in mind, so take the kids fishing!

Lake Cleveland – 2,500 rainbow trout

This is a very popular summer recreation area. The lake sits at over 8,000 feet in elevation below Mount Harrison. There are numerous campsites located around the lake.

Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir – 13,550 rainbow trout

This reservoir in Idaho's high desert provides tons of fishing options with boat ramps and long shorelines. Facilities available depend on access location. Road conditions may deteriorate when saturated. You can help maintain the natural beauty of this unique area by driving on existing roads when they are dry.

Thorn Creek Reservoir – 2,000 rainbow trout

This high desert reservoir is quiet and remote. There is ample bank fishing and rocky outcrops along the perimeter offer scenic fishing access points; sturdy footwear is recommended. Please note, a high-clearance vehicle is recommended, access may require 4WD at times and roads may become impassable when wet.

Southeast Region

Bannock Reservoir – 1,000 rainbow trout

Located within the Portneuf Wellness Complex near the County Fairgrounds in Pocatello, this community park offers good trout fishing. Multiple docks provide fishing access around the 5-acre pond.

Bear River (Oneida Narrows reach below the dam) – 2,250 rainbow trout

A very scenic stretch of river just north of Preston.

Crowthers Reservoir – 1,100 rainbow trout

Tucked away on the northern edge of Malad City, this reservoir is a nice local fishing spot.

Devil Creek Reservoir – 5,150 rainbow trout

Without a doubt, this reservoir provides some of the best trout fishing in the region and is easily accessible. Located 8 miles north of Malad, it is visible from Interstate 15.

Upper Snake Region

Gem Lake – 3,000 rainbow trout

Conveniently located near Idaho Falls at the Gem Lake Recreation Area.

Island Park Reservoir – 13,270 rainbow trout

This is a large scenic reservoir on the Henrys Fork. Bank fishing can be quite good in the fall.

Rexburg City Ponds – 1,200 rainbow trout

These ponds are within Rexburg's 15-acre nature park. The park has walking paths, a skate park and picnic and play areas in a tranquil environment away from traffic for enjoyable fishing.

Salmon Region

Hayden Creek Pond – 1,525 rainbow trout

A family-friendly fishing area where anglers will find ample bank fishing opportunities. Stocking will be dependent on whether or not the bridge construction is completed.

Meadow Lake – 2,000 rainbow trout

At over 9,100 feet in elevation, this is the highest mountain lake you can drive to in this region. It provides a beautiful setting for a fishing and camping weekend. A Forest Service campground next to the lake offers a stunning view of the surrounding Lemhi Mountains.

Mosquito Flat Reservoir – 2,400 rainbow trout

This reservoir has a Forest Service campground and a day-use picnic area along the shore.