STORSAFE ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC ACQUISITION, BOLSTERING PORTFOLIO TO 25 PRIME LOCATIONS
StorSafe acquires “The Extra Closet” bringing its total to 25 locations and over 1.3 million sq. ft. of premier storage facilities.
With every acquisition, we’re not just adding square footage; we’re integrating advanced technologies/practices that enhance operational efficiency and set the stage for substantial investor ROI.”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a strategic move to expand its reach, StorSafe, a leader in the self-storage sector, announced its acquisition of “The Extra Closet” located at 124 Warfield Ave., Venice, FL 34285, bringing its total to 25 locations and over 1.3 million sq. ft. of premier storage facilities. StorSafe continues to focus on single story value-add self-storage properties, strengthening its presence in the Midwest and Southeast.
— Tom Bretz, CEO
Tom Bretz, CEO of StorSafe, commented on the acquisition, “This expansion is more than just adding a location. It’s about positioning StorSafe in fast-growing markets like Venice and harnessing technology and operational efficiencies to maximize profitability. Our focus remains on delivering profitability. With every acquisition, we’re not just adding square footage; we’re integrating advanced technologies and practices that enhance operational efficiency and set the stage for substantial investor ROI.”
Situated a mere 4.1 miles north of StorSafe’s existing Venice location, StorSafe of Downtown Venice is strategically placed on the primary corridor leading into the city center of Venice. Additionally, its proximity to significant landmarks, being just half a mile from the Venice Train Depot and the Public Boat Ramp, adds to its allure for both residents and tourists.
The newly acquired site features 13,219 Net Rentable Square Feet (NRSF) and houses 401 Climate-Controlled units. But the vision doesn’t stop there. A planned Phase II development aims to add another 27,000 NRSF, featuring an additional 180 Climate-Controlled units.
About StorSafe:
Established in 2021, StorSafe pioneers a new standard in self-storage facilities by blending mobile technology, advanced management software, online tools, facility automation, and state-of-the-art security equipment. With each new facility, StorSafe redefines the customer experience and streamlines its operational processes. Through a unique blend of automation and human expertise, StorSafe delivers a superior self-managed storage solution.
