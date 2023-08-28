Submit Release
Fund for Leadership, Equity, Access & Diversity Welcomes its Newest Board Members Drs. Beverly Magda and Keisha Taylor

Nonprofit affiliate of AAAED Adds STEM Scholar and Business Executive to its Board of Civil Rights Advocates, Educators and DE&I Leaders

Drs. Magda and Taylor bring a wealth of experience both in the STEM fields and in business”
— Dr. Christopher Metzler, Chair of the LEAD Fund Board
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Fund for Leadership, Equity, Access and Diversity (LEAD Fund), announces the newest additions to its board of directors: Dr. Beverly Magda and Dr. Keisha Taylor. The LEAD Fund was established to provide thought leadership in promoting inclusive organizations and institutions through research and education on issues related to diversity, social responsibility, human and civil rights. The LEAD Fund is a “Think and Do” tank, which advances new knowledge and tested strategies aimed at eliminating prejudice and discrimination. The Fund is a 501 (c) (3) charitable organization. The Fund was founded by members of the American Association for Access, Equity and Diversity (AAAED).

Beverly Magda, M.S., Ph.D., is Associate Provost, Strategic Partnerships at Harrisburg University of Science and Technology. Dr. Magda focuses on partnership development with other academic institutions and corporations. Previously, she served as Associate Dean, Faculty Director, and Associate Professor of Technology Management and Systems Engineering Management at Georgetown University. Prior to moving into academia full-time, Beverly spent over 20 years in the technology field leading projects focused on enterprise-wide systems initiatives and organizational systems change.

Keisha Taylor, Ed. D., is a Senior Principal Consultant at Korn Ferry. She focuses on developing leaders and helping organizations improve their organizational strategy, leadership development, and diversity, equity, and Inclusion initiatives. Dr. Taylor is an expert at improving customer experience, which is closely tied to employee engagement. Dr. Taylor has led successful strategic initiatives to identify solutions to overcome bias, develop talent, and create a culture of belonging. Prior to joining Korn Ferry, she held leadership roles at large strategic health organizations ranked in the top 10 nationwide.

“Drs. Magda and Taylor bring a wealth of experience, both in the STEM fields and in business,” stated Dr. Christopher Metzler, Chair of the LEAD Fund Board. “With their contributions, the LEAD Fund can develop and disseminate robust strategies to address our ‘New Reality’ in diversity, inclusion and civil rights since the Supreme Court’s decision in Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard and UNC.” Shirley J. Wilcher, M.A., J.D., LEAD Fund President and CEO added: “We appreciate their willingness to join us in our mission to ‘Think and Do’ in ways that are effective and that advance the cause of equal opportunity both now and in the future.”

Other LEAD Fund Board members include: Dr. Edna Chun, Vice President; Jennifer Tucker, M.A., Board Treasurer; Jacqueline Johnson, M.A., Board Secretary; Joan Kuriansky, J.D.; JB Hill, Dr. Rosa Colon-Kolacko and Margo Foreman, M.P.H., AAAED Liaison.

For more information about the Fund, visit www.leadfund.org.
To donate to the Fund, go to: https://www.leadfund.org/donate

Shirley J Wilcher, President and CEO
Fund for Leadership, Equity, Access, and Diversity
+1 240-893-9475
shirleyj@leadfund.org
