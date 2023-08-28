EV Chargers of Oklahoma to enhance charging infrastructure

EV Chargers of Oklahoma will help power Oklahoma’s EV future with convenient and affordable charging options including Level 2 and Level 3 chargers.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, USA, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As the electric vehicle market continues to grow in Oklahoma, a trusted Oklahoma company announced a new initiative in EV charging.

EV Chargers of Oklahoma (EVCO) will help power Oklahoma’s EV future with convenient and affordable charging options. EV Chargers of Oklahoma installs Level 2 and Level 3 EV chargers at homes, businesses and commercial and governmental fleet locations. The company, which can be found online at evchargersok.com, has already installed more than 150 chargers in Oklahoma.

Employing only licensed electricians, the installation team at EV Chargers of Oklahoma is fully certified to install chargers for all EV manufacturers, including Tesla and ChargePoint.

Major car manufacturers are firmly committed to electric vehicle production within the United States, and over the past two years, Oklahoma has seen the highest year-over-year growth in electric vehicles of any state.

“With the Inflation Reduction Act’s EV incentives, many Oklahomans are considering EVs,” said Justin Miles, EV Chargers of Oklahoma Head of EV Charging. “As our state’s charging infrastructure continues to develop, EV owners want convenient charging at home, at work and when shopping or dining. That’s where we come in.”

EV Chargers of Oklahoma is a subsidiary of Solar Power of Oklahoma which brings a wealth of energy experience to this new endeavor. SPO is the leading provider of solar energy systems in the state.

“Solar energy and EVs are a growing part of our state’s energy portfolio,” said Miles. “The federal government’s focus on renewable energy, coupled with Gov. Kevin Stitt’s “all of the above” energy strategy, will continue to solidify Oklahoma’s place as an energy leader.”

For more information about EV Chargers of Oklahoma, visit evchargersok.com.

Charlie Price
Price Lang PR
price@pricelang.com

You just read:

EV Chargers of Oklahoma to enhance charging infrastructure

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Energy Industry, Environment, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Charlie Price
Price Lang PR price@pricelang.com
Company/Organization
Price Lang Public Relations
PO Box 6144
Edmond, Oklahoma, 73083
United States
+1 405-414-5497
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
EV Chargers of Oklahoma to enhance charging infrastructure
Vesta Announces $39 Million in Real Estate Transactions
BLOOD EMERGENCY READINESS CORPS ACTIVATED TO RESPOND TO THE EXTREME WEATHER IN TEXAS
View All Stories From This Author