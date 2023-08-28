EV Chargers of Oklahoma to enhance charging infrastructure

EV Chargers of Oklahoma will help power Oklahoma’s EV future with convenient and affordable charging options including Level 2 and Level 3 chargers.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, USA, August 28, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- As the electric vehicle market continues to grow in Oklahoma, a trusted Oklahoma company announced a new initiative in EV charging.EV Chargers of Oklahoma (EVCO) will help power Oklahoma’s EV future with convenient and affordable charging options. EV Chargers of Oklahoma installs Level 2 and Level 3 EV chargers at homes, businesses and commercial and governmental fleet locations. The company, which can be found online at evchargersok.com, has already installed more than 150 chargers in Oklahoma.Employing only licensed electricians, the installation team at EV Chargers of Oklahoma is fully certified to install chargers for all EV manufacturers, including Tesla and ChargePoint.Major car manufacturers are firmly committed to electric vehicle production within the United States, and over the past two years, Oklahoma has seen the highest year-over-year growth in electric vehicles of any state.“With the Inflation Reduction Act’s EV incentives, many Oklahomans are considering EVs,” said Justin Miles, EV Chargers of Oklahoma Head of EV Charging. “As our state’s charging infrastructure continues to develop, EV owners want convenient charging at home, at work and when shopping or dining. That’s where we come in.”EV Chargers of Oklahoma is a subsidiary of Solar Power of Oklahoma which brings a wealth of energy experience to this new endeavor. SPO is the leading provider of solar energy systems in the state.“Solar energy and EVs are a growing part of our state’s energy portfolio,” said Miles. “The federal government’s focus on renewable energy, coupled with Gov. Kevin Stitt’s “all of the above” energy strategy, will continue to solidify Oklahoma’s place as an energy leader.”For more information about EV Chargers of Oklahoma, visit evchargersok.com.