San Antonio Texas Chosen For Second Annual Small Business Event with Local IT Expert John Hill Named as Official Host

John Hill, CEO, TechSage Solutions

This FREE online event includes well known celebrities like Shark Tank's Robert Herjavec, Adam Chever, Mike Michalowicz and our company founder John Hil

I'm excited to be hosting this exciting event designed to provide small businesses tools they can leverage to grow their businesses.”” — John Hill

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- John Hill, Partner and Founder of TechSage Solutions, an IT services company serving small business in the San Antonio area, is officially a host of the second annual Small Business Tech Day happening November 16th.

This FREE online event includes celebrities like Shark Tank’s Robert Herjavec, AI expert and top technology leader Adam Cheyer, best-selling author and entrepreneur extraordinaire Mike Michalowicz and our company founder, best-selling author John Hill.

The event is designed to help small businesses equip themselves with the best technology and practices available today to increase productivity and profitability and protect them against online threats.

“It’s nearly impossible for businesses to stay up-to-date on emerging trends in technology. It’s been that way for years, but with the emergence of AI, dependence on “work-from-anywhere” models, and, unfortunately, an increase in online threats from overseas, it’s more important than ever to know what’s happening. The right tools, services, software, and partners can be the difference between business growth and going out of business. Owners and their employees can improve their quality of life while increasing productivity and profitability when they use technology the right way, and that’s what we want to bring to San Antonio Area small businesses.” said John Hill, Chief Executive Officer for TechSage Solutions.

This international event will feature well-known business leaders, tech experts, and leading minds showing small businesses how to compete and succeed in many aspects of their business with a concentration on utilizing emerging technology trends. For more information about Small Business Tech Day, go to https://www.techsagesolutions.com/tech-day-2023/ or call (210) 582-5814 and let them know you’d like information on the FREE local event on November 16th.

About the Author

John Hill founded the company based on the concept of helping small businesses leverage technology to be more competitive in their market space and has served San Antonio area businesses for more than 20 years specializing in helping the professional services DoD contractor, financial, and manufacturing sectors with all of their IT and Cybersecurity support needs. John and his team have worked to help more than 70 small businesses integrate technology into their business to maximize growth and opportunities and protect them from online threats.