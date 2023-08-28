Duffelbags.com CEO, Grapeson Wilson on Providing High Quality, Personalized and Customized Duffel Bags

Grapeson Wilson, CEO, Duffelbags.com

CEOCFO and Duffelbags.com CEO, Grapeson Wilson discusses Using AI Powered Manufacturing

Duffelbags.com is looking forward to bringing in investors to test AI-powered Manufacturing.” — Grapeson Wilson

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CEOCFO Magazine, an independent business and investor publication that highlights important technologies and companies, today announced an interview with Grapeson Wilson, CEO of Houston, TX-based Duffelbags.com, providing premium, high-quality, customized and personalized duffle bags with a monogram option for businesses and individuals in the USA since 1990.

During the interview with CEOCFO’s Senior Editor Lynn Fosse, addressing the founding and focus of Duffelbags.com, Mr. Wilson said, “Duffelbags.com started back in 1990. The founder of Duffelbags.com is Larry Williams. In the days before Amazon and eBay, he started and nurtured this eCommerce business with the rise of the internet. Then I bought the business from him in February 2020, just days before Covid became a worldwide pandemic. Duffelbags.com manufactures and supplies quality duffel bags. Today, as I carry this business, I uphold our founder’s legacy to bring quality products to the marketplace.”

On their specialty Mr. Wilson continued, “Our specialty comes in the form of personalization and customization. If they prefer to imprint or embroider their logo or wording onto their chosen bag, we have multiple in-house options for them. If a customer gives us the dimensions and features that they need for a bag, we can make the sample and we can mass-produce the bag according to what they have given us. Any customer can buy one piece or if they want ten thousand pieces, we can make it for them, either domestically or overseas.”

Describing the market for duffel bags, Mr. Wilson said, “The market is companies needing personalized bags. For example, for a company that produces a hitch product, we put the company’s logo on the bags, so that the bags carry the brand of the company. In addition, for a company that makes medical equipment, their name goes on the bag.”

On their hot and cold duffel bags for medical companies, Mr. Wilson shared, “In fact, for a company that transports specimens from another state, we make cooler bags so that the company can put the specimen in the cooler bag. Whether it is hot or cold, it can hold the temperature while transporting to a laboratory across state lines.”

Asked about new ideas, Mr. Wilson told Lynn, “Right now, we are figuring out how I can use an AI-powered robot to make duffel bags on a mass scale here in Houston. It is still in the early stage of discussion to find out the way we can bring back manufacturing to the US. What made the US strong after the 2nd World War was manufacturing, so as manufacturers we are trying to bring manufacturing back to the US.”

As for what makes Duffelbags.com a special company, Mr. Wilson offered, “Duffelbags.com should be able to bring US-made products into the hands of US customers at a reasonable price. Duffelbags.com is looking forward to bringing in investors to test AI-powered Manufacturing and expand the board of directors so that eventually if there is a path forward, I can take this to a public company.”



