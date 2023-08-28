Abi Reekie Named Junior Ambassador
3Dhealth is launching its Junior Ambassador program to help young people pursue their passions in a practical and meaningful way.CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Effective September 1st, Abi Reekie will become the inaugural Junior Ambassador of 3Dhealth. 3Dhealth is launching its Junior Ambassador program to help young people pursue their passions in a practical and meaningful way. The Junior Ambassador role is a twelve-month assignment and includes a monthly stipend.
Founded in 2002, 3Dhealth is an industry leader, providing community needs assessments and provider development plans for hospitals and health systems across the country. In that role, they have seen firsthand how investing in their team pays dividends and improves our overall industry.
Abi is a 16-year-old equestrian and dressage rider in Kirkcaldy, Scotland. She is a senior in high school and plans to attend SRUC Oatridge to study Equine Science and Management next year. Her career goal is to become an Equine Nurse. Abi also intends to keep riding and competing in advanced + in dressage.
“My wife and I first met Abi when she came to the U.S. to intern at our horse farm for the summer,” says Shane Foreman, Founder & Senior Advisor at 3Dhealth. “It quickly became obvious that Abi possesses many of the same qualities that our clients use to describe 3Dhealth – she is thoughtful, innovative, laser focused and a problem solver, making her the perfect partner.”
Abi plans to use her stipend to purchase a new competition horse that is capable of moving up through the dressage levels and travel to national competitions. She describes becoming the first Junior Ambassador as an honor and exciting all at the same time.
“We view the Junior Ambassador program as a natural extension of our culture for both our clients and team,” says Ron Flower, President & CEO. “Abi is our first Junior Ambassador, but she will not be our last. This will become an annual announcement and our broader team will be involved in picking our Ambassadors.”
About 3Dhealth
Physicians are the most capital-intensive investment hospitals and health systems make. A single family-medicine physician can cost $342,000 to recruit, with ongoing investments of $227,000 per year. That same physician, however, when matched with the appropriate specialist complements, will generate $2.4M on average within the hospital.
With physician labor shortages and their resulting costs increases, it has never been more critical for hospitals and health systems to have data-driven recruitment strategies in place. With 21+ years of experience, 3Dhealth is uniquely positioned to lead this work. We’ve developed the data, processes, tools and expertise to evaluate provider and medical staff needs at a national, regional and local level.
Our team of experts focus on five key opportunities: we help you grow your primary care patient base, we identify holes in your specialty base, we help you deal with excess capacity, we avoid recruiting the wrong physician, and we help you prevent surprise retirements across your physician base.
By assessing the needs of both your community and your health system, filtered through real industry trends, we deliver a Plan that results in the strongest healthcare system for your patients.
